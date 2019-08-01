The Scenic Regional Library system will display the Franklin County Bicentennial Exhibit at its five Franklin County branches in late August and September.
The bicentennial committee had three, 15-panel exhibits created for the display. The panels chronicle many aspects of the county’s 200-year history, everything from farming to Route 66 and include many images.
The exhibit will be at the New Haven branch Aug. 24-30; Sullivan branch, Sept. 9-14; Pacific branch, Sept. 9-14; St. Clair branch, Sept. 15-21; and Union branch, Sept. 15-21.
The library system also has been holding a program each month related to Franklin County history at its five branches throughout the county.
All the programs, which will continue until December, have been popular and produced high attendance, officials said.