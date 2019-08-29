The Disability Resource Connection-Franklin County SB40 Resource Board elected officers at its public board meeting Aug. 12.
The officers are Judge Walter Murray Jr., who will move from vice chairperson to chairperson; and outgoing Chairperson Steve Wilmesherr was elected vice chairperson. Mary Barton was re-elected as secretary and Larry Sikes was re-elected as treasurer.
The other board members include Linda Sentivany, Paul LaVigne, Elaine Holladay, Hank Epstein and Colleen Kuenzel.
“The board of directors bring unique backgrounds, diverse experiences and a collective vision to maintain focus of our mission as an organization by providing employment, residential and community-related service needs for Franklin County persons with developmental disabilities,” said Kimberlyn MacDonald, provisional executive director. “The board believes firmly that we can work together to address these issues in a productive way.”
The Disability Resource Connection-Franklin County SB40 Resource Board was formed under Senate Bill 40 (SB40) legislation in 1987. Under this legislation, money generated through a county tax is designated to provide services for persons with developmental disabilities.
A developmental disability is a condition such as intellectual disabilities, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, autism or a similar condition diagnosed before the age of 22.
The board’s service coordination staff assists individuals in meeting their personal needs and goals and in obtaining the maximum degree of independence and inclusion in their everyday life.
For more information, visit www.disabilityresourceconnection.org.