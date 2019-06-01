The Franklin County SB40 Board executive director Tom Sinclair was terminated by the board of directors Thursday, May 23.
Board chairman Steve Wilmesherr confirmed the termination to The Missourian and said it was a personnel decision by the board made in closed session.
“There wasn’t one thing that did it,” Wilmesherr said. “It was a multitude of things and I’m not willing to comment on it.”
On May 23, at 10:37 p.m. Sinclair posted on his Facebook page: “serious disagreement with board . . . terminated . . . different beliefs and direction. Want to continue like past.”
The Franklin County Commission appoints members to the nine-member SB40 Board, which receives just under $2 million each year in property tax funds to distribute to groups who provide developmental services to county residents.
The agency also receives some matching funds from the state and Medicaid.
Future
According to a statement on its website and confirmed by The Missourian, Kimberlyn MacDonald has been appointed as the interim executive director.
“We wish to take this opportunity to assure you that our quality and consistency of services will not be interrupted,” the release stated. “It is our desire to continue providing supportive services to our residents of Franklin County. We will endeavor to keep you posted on the status of the position replacement. Thank you for your understanding during this period of transition.”
Wilmesherr said the SB40 Board plans to begin the search process for a new executive director at its next regular meeting scheduled for June 10.
Sinclair’s departure will have no affect on services provided to Franklin County residents it serves, he said, or the ongoing transition to the new building just completed in Union.
The 10,200-square-foot building came in just $4,000 over the original budget of about $1.9 million.
The SB40 Board has 23 employees at the new building and is in the process of hiring two more staff members.
The staff currently provide services to about 575 Franklin County residents with developmental disabilities.
History
Developmental Services of Franklin County Inc. was formed under the Senate Bill 40 (SB40) legislation in Franklin County in 1987.
Under this legislation, money generated through a county tax is designated to provide services for people with developmental disabilities.
A developmental disability is a condition such as intellectual disabilities, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, autism or a similar condition diagnosed before the age of 22.
In March 2017, due to federal changes to Medicaid, the Board of Developmental Services for Franklin County (DSFC) was forced to split into two separate entities in order to supply the same services to county residents.
The split was necessary because one entity can no longer provide both funding and services. This is seen by Medicaid as a conflict of interest.
The two separate entities became the SB40 Board and ABiLITY.
Past Issues
In the fall of 2017, a bitter fight began when ABiLITY accused Sinclair of cutting the ABiLITY budget by about $400,000 while at the same time holding back funds to build the new facility that was just completed.
Personality clashes between Sinclair and ABiLITY Director Darleen Hainline led to then Presiding Commissioner John Griesheimer mediating a truce between the groups that included State Sen. Dave Schatz and State Rep. Nate Tate.
When the dust settled in September 2017, the funding was reinstated, no services were cut and both groups have coexisted in peace.
As of now, program service options currently offered by ABiLITY include daily activity programs, residential support and services for persons from birth to 3 years, respite care, targeted transportation, as well as an extensive behavioral support program.