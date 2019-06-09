Thus far in 2019, Franklin County has collected $10,275,567 in sales taxes in its five separate taxing accounts, including the newly established Proposition P law enforcement tax that began last fall.
This time last year, without the Prop P tax collections, the county had collected roughly $7.6 million in sales taxes.
Existing county sales taxes include a half-cent general revenue, half-cent road and bridge and two separate quarter-cent law enforcement funds.
On average, these funds bring in more than $6 million each annually.
In April of 2018 county voters approved an additional half-cent sales tax to fund renovations to the county jail and to supplement law enforcement salaries to help with officer retention.
Averages
For the first quarter of 2019, sales tax collections have averaged $516,921 in each fund, with the highest month of collections being $603,191 in February and the lowest thus far was April with $409,240 collected.
At the same time last year, the monthly average was $511,532 for sales tax collections.
For all of 2018 the monthly average half-cent sales tax generated was $539,116.
The highest month of revenues was August with revenues of $680,278 and the lowest revenues were in April when $414,007 was collected.
In 2018, the Franklin County half-cent general revenue and road and bridge sales tax generated $6,469,393 each.
The two quarter-cent law enforcement sales taxes collected $3,231,085 each in 2018.
After a slight downturn in recent years, Franklin County sales taxes rebounded for 2018, generating a total of $19,386,271, an increase of $229,558 over 2017.
Proposition P
Proposition P sales tax is expected to generate about $6.4 million in 2019 and near that same amount annually, half of which will go toward the jail project and the other half to salaries.
Prop P sales tax collections began late last year and as of April had generated $2,521,736.
Thus far, the highest month of revenue was in February when $594,966 was collected.
Variations
As seen in the other county sales taxes, the amount of revenue collected each month fluctuates depending on a variety of factors, including the time of year, consumer spending and the overall economy.
As the amount of taxes collected goes up and down each month, so does the amount disbursed to the jail fund and to the 10 law enforcement agencies in the county.
Disbursements are sent from Franklin County to the municipal departments near the 10th of each month.
Fund Histories
Since their inception, the four taxes, excluding the Prop P tax, combined have generated $373,532,677 for Franklin County by the end of 2018.
General Revenue
In 1983, the half-cent general fund sales tax generated $1,338,288.
The revenues have increased between $200,000 and $500,000 each year, and in 2018, it generated $6,469,393.
The total revenues for the fund as of 2018 were $148,334,126.
Road and Bridge
The county road and bridge half-cent sales tax was imposed in 1989 and brought in $2,464,747 the first year.
The road and bridge sales tax saw a slightly larger annual increase to the general fund tax and produced $6,457,331 in 2018.
Since its inception 30 years ago, the tax has accumulated $136,632,594 for the county coffers.
Law 1
After seeing the success of the two previous taxes, the county law enforcement community realized a similar tax would benefit them as well. Unlike the other two taxes, the first law enforcement tax was only one-quarter cent and was put on the books in 1996.
That year, it generated $1,100,383 and in 2018, that number was $3,231,085.
Since this was a lower sales tax rate, the revenues grew each year by about half as much as the half-cent taxes.
In the 23 years it has been on the books, it has collected $57,526,383.
Law 2
Eleven years later, in 2007 a second quarter-cent law enforcement sales tax was approved by county residents and brought in $2,660,448 in its first full year of collections, which was 2008.
Last year, the sales tax generated $3,228,462 and has brought in a total of $31,039,574 since inception.
Overall the two quarter-cent law enforcement sales taxes have generated $85,665,957 for law enforcement purposes since 1996.