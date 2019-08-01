To help build excitement for the Washington Town & Country Fair, three events are planned for this weekend — the annual parade and run/walk, and new this year, a kickoff party.
The five-day Fair will open Wednesday, Aug. 7, and run through Sunday, Aug. 11, at the city fairgrounds.
Fair Chairman Jason Unnerstall said residents won’t have to wait until Wednesday to get into Fair mode.
“We have lots of fun activities planned this people to come to one or all of them,” he said.
The chairman also is excited about the weather forecast for the weekend, which is calling for temps in the mid-80s.
Run/Walk
On Saturday morning, a 5K and 10K run/walk, relay and kids fun run will take place.
Registration will be accepted that morning beginning at 6:15 a.m. for the run/walk and 8:30 a.m. for the fun run for kids at the North Lakeshore Drive pavilion.
The cost is $25 for the 5K and 10K. Both races start at 7 a.m.
Unnerstall noted that several Washington firemen will participate in the run, raising money for the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, the sponsor of the 9/11 mobile exhibit that will be at the Fair this year.
Also Saturday will be a 200-yard fun run open to all children 10 and younger which will start at 8:30 a.m. A parent or legal guardian must check in with participants on race day. The kids fun run is $10.
For the relay, teams of three, which can include families, friends or co-workers, can compete in the relay around Lions Lake. The relay begins at 7 a.m. Each participant will make one lap around the lake. The cost is $60 for each team.
Refreshments will be provided at the event, including healthy items, as well as pizza, beer and ice cream.
Parade
Unnerstall said he expects big crowds to turn out for the annual Fair parade which takes place Sunday at 4 p.m.
“The parade is always so much fun and we’re really excited to have the first Fair queen and the oldest living chairman leading it this year,” he said.
Theresa Boland, 1950 Fair queen, and Paul Philipp, who was chairman in 1969, will serve as grand marshals. The honorary group will be all past Fair queens and Fair chairmen and board members, who are invited to ride on a special float.
Unnerstall said the queen and board members were selected in celebration of the Fair’s 90th anniversary. This year’s theme is “Cheers to 90 Years.”
Past queens and Fair chairs and board members who would like to participate can still reserve a spot by contacting Brittany at the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce office, 636-239-2715, extension 100, or email breed@washmo.org.
Honor group participants are asked to meet at the Main and Cedar parking lot by 3:30 p.m. the day of the parade for staging. The float will leave promptly at 3:45 p.m. to make its way to the parade route.
All honor group participants are encouraged to wear items from their year(s) on the Fair Board or as queen.
It’s also not too late to have an entry in the parade. The Fair will accept parade entries through Friday. People should contact the Chamber to register.
The parade currently has about 85 entries. In addition to the bands, floats and other entries, Louie, the St. Louis Blues mascot, will participate this year.
Louie will be toward the front of the parade. A few floats from the Franklin County Bicentennial Parade also are expected to be in the parade.
The Fair queen contestants will ride in the parade, along with the current Fair Board. The 2018 queen and her court also will participate.
The parade route is unchanged from pervious years. The parade will begin at Circle and High streets. It will travel south on High to Fifth Street; east on Fifth to Jefferson Street; north on Jefferson to Main Street, ending at Main and Cedar streets.
There will be parking restrictions along the route beginning at 3:45 p.m. Sunday. Temporary stop signs also will be set up in some areas and no parking will be allowed in the parade staging area.
Kickoff Party
An after-parade party will not be held this year. Instead, a Fair kickoff party is planned for Saturday from 6-10 p.m. under the Farmers’ Market.
Fair officials said they hope more people will attend the party since it’s been moved to a Saturday night.
“I’m really excited to have the party on a Saturday night this year and we hope people will come out and get in on the fun,” said Unnerstall.
The free event will feature Piano Dan. Food and drink will be available for purchase.
Corn hole and koosh ball games also will be set up in the street.