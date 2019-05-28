Route C in Franklin County was closed at Mud Creek beginning Tuesday, May 28, to replace the culvert under the road.
A detour around the closure will be Route YY on the south, then north on Route 185 and west on Route KK west to get to Route C on the north end of the project, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).
Residents can access property along Cedar Fork Road by using Routes YY and Y. Local traffic only will be able to come as far north on Route C as Boeuf Lutheran Road, and traffic will not be able to go any further south than Route KK. Work is expected to be complete by mid-June, MoDOT said.