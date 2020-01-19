By Monte Miller
Missourian Staff Writer
The budget for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will increase slightly this year, but the ongoing jail renovations and new construction will not affect it.
A banner 2019 saw the full implementation of the Proposition P fund to the sheriff’s office and other law enforcement agencies in the county.
In its first year of collections, the voter-approved half-cent sales tax generated $6,493,504 in new revenues.
Half of that money will go toward the $30 million jail renovations and the other will go to supplement officer salaries at all county police departments.
The overall budget for the sheriff’s office is $11,108,050 for 2020.
Disbursements
• Total personnel services — $8,647,800;
• Supplies/Other — $663,000;
• Capital Outlay — $596,000;
• Transfers — $244,120; and
• Grant expenditures — $325,136.
The overall budget for the jail is $4,036,561, with $3,104,761 going toward personnel services, $881,000 for maintenance and contracts, and $50,800 budgeted for supplies.
Revenues
Projected revenues for the sheriff’s office are $13,912,617 for the upcoming year.
The largest source of revenue, $6,775,000, is from the law enforcement sales tax.
The second highest revenue source, $5,638,118, comes from other financing sources, including transfers from the general fund and Proposition P monies.
Federal and state grants are expected to be $515,936 and an additional $125,000 will come from federal and state reimbursements.
Charges for services are projected to bring in $805,500 in revenues and other revenue streams, including interest on investments and sale of assets, will generate $52,500.
Sheriff’s Message
In his budget message, Sheriff Steve Pelton highlighted the Proposition P initiative, especially jail funding, as a major component in addressing the future needs of the department.
“We have increased the number of deputies assigned to court and building security, which has improved conditions at these county buildings,” Pelton explained. “We currently have a very active social media outreach, website and public relations presence in the community.”
He added Prop P funds allowed the sheriff’s office to absorb a fully funded detective dedicated to the internet crimes against children and child exploitation.
Also in 2019, the sheriff’s office increased its efforts in educating the county’s youngest citizens by implementing the transitions program to educate junior high students on the risks of drug, alcohol abuse, social media, and the dangers of texting and driving.
A school resource officer was designated in 2019 to act as a liaison with numerous county school districts and the canine program was re-established in 2019 as well. The sheriff said the program is expected to expand even further in 2020.
“With staffing levels full and the addition of detectives, we were able to start a cold case investigation unit,” Pelton said. “The four-member unit is made up of retired detectives who are volunteering their time and services. An active duty detective will also be attached.”
Last month, due to the work of this unit, charges were filed in a 30-year-old homicide case.
The sheriff also highlighted technology improvements in 2019, which included new in-car computers and body cameras.