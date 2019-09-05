A Franklin County man was charged last month with four felonies after he was arrested for speeding in Warren County.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Department said Justin M. Johnson, 35, Robertsville, was in possession of cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana Aug. 20 when the car he was driving was stopped on Highway 47 for speeding.
Johnson was charged in Warren County 12th District Associate Circuit Court with felonies of delivery of a controlled substance, drug possession, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. He was charged with one misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana and exceeding posted speed limit of 26 mph or more.
According to the the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, Johnson was clocked at 82 mph in a 55 mph zone when he was stopped by a deputy.
A bud of marijuana was plainly visible on the center console of the 2015 Ford car that Johnson was driving, authorities allege.
A deputy searched Johnson and located bags in his pocket containing 11.5 grams of suspected cocaine and 10 pills that were identified as containing ecstasy. The sheriff’s department said another bag, containing 36 grams of marijuana, was concealed in Johnson’s pants.
The sheriff’s office alleges the amount of drugs and the packaging indicate the drugs were intended for distribution.
Two handguns also were located in the vehicle on the floor of the back passenger area, authorities said. It is illegal to possess a firearm while in possession of a felony controlled substance, leading to the charges of unlawful use of a weapon.
Johnson was released from jail Aug. 23 with a 10 percent payment on a $25,000 bond. His next hearing is Sept. 25 in Warren County Circuit Court.