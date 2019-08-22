A Robertsville boy was injured in a motorbike crash Sunday, Aug. 18, on Osage Parkway east of Cherokee Road.
Parker D. Thurlow, 10, was driving a 2010 Kawasaki KLX110 motorbike eastbound on Osage Parkway when he was struck by a 1967 Long 445 tractor driven by Shawn L. McCready, 44, Robertsville, who was attempting to make a right turn onto Osage Parkway, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report. Thurlow was ejected from the bike.
Thurlow was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by private conveyance with minor injuries. He was wearing a helmet, the patrol said.