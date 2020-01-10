The year 2019 was an active one for the Missouri River in Washington and other points around the area.
While overall flooding didn’t reach the levels of the record year of 1993, it still marked major flooding.
There were 15 recorded flood crests, according to National Weather Service data, with several of those occurring as surges while the river remained above the 20-foot flood stage for much of the spring and summer.
Highest Mark
The top flood crest was measured June 8, when the river crested at 29.45 feet in Washington. This was the 12th-highest crest on record and third highest of the 2000s.
The record crest was July 31, 1993, when the river was measured at 35.4 feet.
Four crests in 1993 were higher than the top crest of 2019, including the one just above last year’s top crest. Overall, top crests from 1993, 1995, 1986, 1844, 2017, 1951, 2015 and 1973 were higher than this past year.
Automated National Weather Service equipment has made the reporting of river stages available at real-time.
Additional flood crests were recorded at:
• 28.68 feet May 25;
• 28.6 feet June 2;
• 27.1 feet June 30;
• 26.52 feet May 3;
• 25.4 feet June 23;
• 25.05 feet March 31;
• 22.35 feet March 30;
• 22.16 feet May 13;
• 21.97 feet Oct. 11;
• 21.75 feet Oct. 5;
• 21.54 feet Oct. 8;
• 20.75 feet Sept. 2;
• 20.41 feet Aug. 26; and
• 20.2 feet July 29.
Brief History
The Missouri River has been measured at over 30 feet in Washington 10 times, including the top crest of the 2000s, 31.88 feet May 4, 2017, and 30.17 feet Dec. 30, 2015.
Factors leading to flooding last year mirrored those which led to massive flooding in 1993. Heavy rain upstream as well as heavy snow filled reservoirs in North and South Dakota.
The year started with the river near flood stage as it was measured at 19.85 feet Jan. 1, 2019.
Other Rivers
The Bourbeuse River in Union flooded once in 2019, reaching 15.13 feet Feb. 9. Flood stage in Union is 15 feet.
The Meramec River had a quiet year at Pacific and didn’t reach flood stage there.
The Meramec River flooded once at the Sullivan gauge, located upstream in Crawford County. A level of 11.37 feet was measured there Feb. 8, 2019. Flood stage there is 11 feet.