It looks like there finally will be a crest for this round of Missouri River flooding.
The river is expected to crest at 29.7 feet Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m.
As of Friday morning at 9:45 a.m., the river stage was 29.25 feet, a slight drop from the 1:45 a.m. report of 29.29 feet.
The National Weather Service predicts the river will climb to the crest before a slow drop.
The river is expected to drop back below the moderate flood stage of 28 feet Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service currently figures the river will fall below the 20-foot flood stage Tuesday, June 18.
The previous highest crest for the river this year was 28.68 feet May 25. The river also reached 28.6 feet June 2.
Historic Levels
Should the river reach the 29.8-foot predicted crest, it would be the 11th-highest crest on record.
Another look at Missourian records has added to the National Weather Service data. The paper currently has 135 flood crests on record. This flood will be No. 136.
The top level measured was 35.4 feet July 31, 1993. That crest initially was measured at 35.7 feet but was revised following the flood with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers mark being measured against the gauge.
The second-highest mark was 32.9 feet measured May 19, 1995.
A secondary crest from 1993 was 32.75 feet July 17 of that year. The reason that crest is included is that the river dropped 5 feet due to levee breaks before rising back to the July 31 mark.
The Oct. 6, 1986, flood reached 32.5 feet and that had been the top level for nearly seven years.
The Flood of 1844 was figured to have reached 32.25 feet with the figure here based upon numbers at Hermann and St. Charles and compared to other historic floods from that era.
Another 1993 crest, July 10 of that year, was 32.1 feet. The river dropped over 4 feet after that crest before going up to 32.75 a week later.
The top crest of the 2017 flooding reached 31.88 feet May 4, 2017.
The flood of 1951 crested at 30.9 feet July 19.
The top winter flood was Dec. 30, 2015, at 30.17 feet.
Flooding in 1973 crested at 30.1 feet April 24 of that year.
A fall crest in 1993 reached 29.6 feet Sept. 30 of that year.
The current crest has nudged past the highest level from 1994, which was 29.15 feet measured April 14, 1994.