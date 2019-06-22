Franklin County Health Department director Angie Hittson says nursing staff will be conducting free hepatitis A vaccinations Saturday, June 22, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Union for anyone who may have eaten at the Union Jack in the Box over the past three weekends.
Hepatitis A was diagnosed in an employee who handled food at the restaurant while infectious. The employee worked the following dates: May 26-27, June 2-3, and June 9-10.
According to county health department documents, the restaurant was inspected just before 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, June 19, and no ill persons were observed during the inspection.
At that time, all food handlers were ordered to be vaccinated for hepatitis A before returning to work with food or drinks.
The health department further ordered all food handlers who do not receive a hepatitis A vaccine or provide proof they have been previously vaccinated, must be excluded from work for 50 days.
Health inspectors returned to Jack in the Box before 9 a.m. Thursday morning and observed two employees were already working without shots and they were asked to leave until they were properly vaccinated.
An inspection document from that visit states the establishment was in the process of having all staff vaccinated.
A follow-up visit midday Thursday documented everyone working at the time had been vaccinated, along with most of the remaining staff.
Precautions
While it is uncommon for restaurant patrons to become infected with hepatitis A virus due to an infected food handler, anyone who consumed food or drink at Jack in the Box on June 9 or June 10, 2019, is recommended to receive a vaccination by June 23 as further protection from becoming ill.
Anyone who consumed food or drink at Jack in the Box between May 26 and June 10 is also asked to:
• Monitor their health for symptoms of hepatitis A infection up to 50 days after exposure.
• Wash their hands with soap and warm water frequently and thoroughly, especially after using the bathroom and before preparing food.
• Stay at home and contact their health care provider immediately if symptoms of hepatitis A infection develop.
Health department personnel also administered vaccinations on Friday, June 21, to anyone who may have come into contact with the infected food service worker.
Cases
Hittson said this is the 25th hepatitis A case diagnosed in Franklin County since the beginning of 2019.
The total cases have doubled since mid-March when only 12 were reported as part of a statewide outbreak.
Those cases included seven female and five male residents with ages ranging from their teens to the mid-60s living in Lonedell, St. Clair, Washington, Sullivan and Union.
Although the disease can be contracted in other ways, the majority of the cases in Franklin County and statewide are the result of intravenous drug use.
Health officials believe all of the cases in Franklin County are linked to each other, and most are linked to drug use.
They also think they have identified the first person or persons who contracted it outside of Franklin County.
Before this year, Franklin County only had one reported case of hepatitis A in the past decade.
Health officials explained it is hard to track the origin because of the 15- to 50-day incubation period of the virus, which is different in every individual.
In January, an inmate at the county jail was diagnosed with hepatitis A, which first brought attention to the outbreak in Franklin County, but it was not the first case health officials had encountered this year.
At that time, the detention staff transported the inmate to the hospital for an evaluation where health care providers diagnosed the inmate with hepatitis A.
The outbreak here is similar to other large outbreaks in metro areas across the country as the primary risk group is individuals who use illicit drugs.
Symptoms
Hepatitis A is a viral infection of the liver that can cause loss of appetite, nausea, tiredness, fever, stomach pain, brown-colored urine, and light-colored stools. Yellowing of the skin or eyes might also occur.
People can become ill up to seven weeks after being exposed to the virus.
Hepatitis A usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food, or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool (feces) from an infected person.
Careful hand washing with soap and water, including under the fingernails, after using the bathroom or changing diapers and before preparing or eating food will help prevent the spread of the disease.