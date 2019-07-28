As the black bear population continues to grow and the animals migrate further north in the state, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is stressing alertness and safety if contact occurs.
The MDC has reported a black bear sighting in the backyard of a home south of Sullivan near Highway 185 within the past month.
The bear was spotted eating from a bird feeder. Homeowners were told to remove the food source and the bear would leave the area.
Since then it is believed the bear has retreated further south into Crawford County.
Officials believe this is the first reported sighting in or near Franklin County in at least two years, but that does not mean black bears are not in the county, they are just not being seen.
Sightings
Dan Zarlenga, MDC media specialist, says black bears that are being spotted near St. Louis are looking for what all living things want — food.
“Our studies estimate about 350 bears live in the state and the vast majority reside south of the Interstate 44 border,” Zarlenga said. “However, we also see this population expanding slowly, both in total numbers and geographically (as in northward).”
It’s not unusual for bears to roam hundreds of miles for a variety of reasons, he said, including looking for food or mates.
Just over a year ago, a bear was spotted in the backyard of a home near Marthasville and several other locations in Warren County near the Missouri River.
Older males may chase younger males out of their territories, putting the younger bears on the move. They are especially mobile in spring and early summer, after exiting winter hibernation and needing to stock up on food and energy again.
“We feel it’s reasonable to expect sightings will increase as time goes by and this expansion continues,” Zarlenga said. “At this point bears will most likely move on after getting what they want — or not getting it. It’s important for residents to not give bears an incentive to stick around.”
Since Franklin County is at the tip of the Ozarks, which is prime bear habitat with plenty of wooded areas and food supply, bear sightings here would most likely be in rural locations, but they could be anywhere.
Bears are omnivores and opportunists, and will pursue a great variety of foods and they have a highly keen sense of smell to locate food. This includes grass, berries and other fruits, various seeds and nuts, the inner bark of trees and roots.
Encounters
The MDC wants to keep human attractors to a minimum to reduce the likelihood of negative human-bear encounters.
“Don’t leave pet food outdoors, remove bird feeders, clean grills or bring them into closed garages or sheds, don’t put out garbage until the morning of pickup,” Zarlenga said.
Most wildlife tends to be more active around dusk or right after dawn, but this is by no means a set and absolute rule.
“Other than an occasional small animal or eggs a bear may prey on, we do not see them as a significant threat to other Missouri wildlife,” Zarlenga said. “Again, bears existed on this landscape long before European settlement, so they and this environment have long since evolved to coexist together.”
If bears are not fed, provoked, cornered or threatened, danger to humans is generally very minimal, he said.