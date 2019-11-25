A week after nearly 100 people attended a public hearing regarding rezoning all of Franklin County, about two dozen residents from the northeast portion of the county said they were not allowed to speak at a rezoning hearing Thursday.
The hearing was held in front of the Franklin County Commission to address very specific language in Article 10 of the county land use regulations.
According to the public hearing notification posted Nov. 1, an “applicant is seeking to amend the 2001 Unified Land-Use Regulations of Franklin County. Proposal includes amendments to Article 10: Supplementary Use Regulations.”
The one sentence being discussed is highlighted in bold (see below).
Section 238: Lots Divided by District Lines
A. Whenever a single lot greater than 10 acres in size is located within two or more different zoning districts, each portion of that lot shall be subject to all the regulations applicable to the district in which it is located. In unsubdivided property, the district boundary lines on the map shall be determined by use of the scale appearing on the map.
Planning Director Scottie Eagan explained the change would only affect parcels which have multiple zoning classifications for the same property.
The proposed change requiring the hearing Thursday has nothing to do with the proposed countywide rezoning that resulted in the contentious public hearing held Nov. 14.
People Upset
On Thursday afternoon, a resident who attended the hearing contacted The Missourian claiming they were not given the opportunity to speak on the issue, although proper protocol was followed and comments were limited to the specific issue posted as the reason for the hearing.
In a letter to the editor, a resident from Labadie said she was shocked and disheartened that after driving to attend the only public hearing, she was not allowed to testify about anything but the 22 words proposed by planning and zoning.
She claimed the commission deliberately cut the hearing short, using a slight of hand tactic, by saying they were taking comments on just these words while many were there to propose different language and to express their concerns.
Another resident from Villa Ridge submitted a letter stating his anger at the injurious and insulting actions of the Franklin County commissioners Thursday.
The resident said the county’s peremptory and restrictive format of the public hearing on amendments to Article 10 prevented the nearly two dozen citizens from submitting their testimonies and statements on this issue so important to the health and well-being of Franklin County citizens.
Regulated by Law
Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker, who chaired the hearing, said it took only a few minutes to complete.
“The hearing Thursday was to change 10 words to Section 283 regarding lot lines,” Brinker said. “That was all the hearing was about. In my opinion, the people who were there wanted something else, but we were bound by law to speak only about that specific subject.”
Brinker added he had County Counselor Mark Piontek remind everyone at the hearing that state statute, not the commission, regulates what can be spoken on at a posted public hearing.
“They wanted an open microphone at a public hearing, which was not the proper forum,” Brinker said. “If those in attendance wish to speak to the commissioners about any planning and zoning or other issues our phones, emails and doors are always open.”
He added the current narrative about proposed zoning changes is being driven by the same group and is coming from those who are uninformed.
“With these zoning changes, we are trying to make things easier,” Brinker said. “We want to ensure the safety and future of the residents of the county.”
Hearing Format
All planning and zoning meetings and subsequent public hearings are done on the record and all who speak must be sworn in by a court recorder.
Topics discussed at the meeting must pertain only to the subject for which the hearing notice was posted.
As is common practice, the hearing is called to order and a representative from the county planning and zoning department reads into the record the purpose of the hearing and any proposed changes that are being considered.
The chair of the hearing, usually the presiding commissioner of the county commission, then asks anyone who wants to testify in favor of the changes to come forward and speak.
Once all testimony in favor of an issue is complete, the chair will then ask anyone who would like to testify in opposition of the issue to testify as well.
There is no limit on how many people can testify on one side and their time is limited to five minutes each. Anyone testifying also can submit written testimony or other evidence into the record to be considered by the county commission before a final decision is made.