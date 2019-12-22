By Elizabeth Barmeier
Missourian Staff Writer
The Franklin County Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday approved a conditional use permit for a rock quarry business to operate near New Haven.
The commission voted 8-2 in favor of approving for Barrett Materials Inc. to operate a rock quarry at 5325 Hoeman Road, as long as specific conditions are met. Commissioners Dan Haire and Mike Klenke voted against it.
The quarry is estimated to produce between 30,000 and 40,000 tons of rock annually, which equals about 2,000 truck loads. The property is located in a nonurban and agricultural zoning district. Nine employees are proposed to work onsite.
The parcel is less than 300 acres, but the quarry will be approximately 45 acres. The area surrounding the proposed site is undeveloped with a few low-density residential properties.
There are 23 buildings on the property, but no buildings are located on the proposed 45-acre quarry site. The proposed site has access to Hoeman Road.
The applicant, James Barrett, is not the owner of the property, but the county has received a letter from the property owner that allowed Barrett Materials to apply for the permit.
In Support
Three people spoke in support of the proposed rock quarry during the public hearing. Tim Otten, an alderman in New Haven, said Barrett is a pillar of the community.
“He might not come up here and present the most polished presentation on what he’s trying to do, but he’s been doing it a long time,” Otten said.
“He knows what he’s doing. What he says he’s going to do, he going to do, so that’s very important.”
Barrett has two other quarries in Franklin County and Otten said the value of the properties around them have probably increased. He added that the truck traffic on Hoeman will not be a problem because they will operate during business hours when most people are already at work.
“I drive these roads a lot during the day, there’s not much traffic that we’re dealing with, so I think that’s important to look at how much traffic and when the traffic is,” he said.
Otten noted that the trucks will not damage the road other than normal wear and tear.
New Haven area resident Dale Borcherding said he has lived off Excelsior Road, which intersects Hoeman Road, all of his life. He addressed other’s a concern regarding the lifespan of the two roads.
“Franklin County does a really good job at maintaining the roads. We run grain trucks in and out of these roads. We’ve taken more than eight trucks a day hauling grain in and out of our farm. The roads are going to hold up,” Borcherding said.
In Opposition
Five people spoke in opposition of the rock quarry during the public hearing. New Haven area resident John Berger said the blasting noise from the rock will frighten students who attend Franklin County R-II School District.
He added that Excelsior Road is not designed for the amount of truck traffic generated by the proposed rock quarry. Berger noted that he has contacted the county to repair potholes, ditches and guardrails on county roads.
“In the summertime, the weeds along (Excelsior Road) are not trimmed back far enough for safe vision,” he said. “The county highway department mowing crew makes one pass, which is about four (feet) wide, and we cannot see.”
He mentioned other concerns of the road regarding ditches, heavy traffic and gravel maintenance upkeep.
New Haven area resident Randy Berkman handed the commission a petition with more than 60 signatures of people who oppose the rock quarry.
He mentioned that Hoeman Road in located in a floodplain.
“If you put this quarry in there, it’s going to flood, I can promise you that,” he said.
Julie Conner, New Haven, voiced her concerns about Hoeman Road. Conner works at New Haven School District and said she drives on Hoeman Road every day. She and her husband have lived in that area for 26 years.
“There are times that Hoeman Road is impassable as it is,” she said. “It is a very tough road to drive on. We live there in spite of the roads.”
She added that she has to pull over and let other vehicles pass on Hoeman Road.
“We’re very kind and we’re all patient, but that is the reality. There are some very sharp curves,” Conner said.
One big concern she has is a hill that is on Hoeman Road toward Excelsior Road.
“It is a very steep hill,” she said. “When I go down that road when the weather is kind of iffy, I just cringe because as you’re coming down, there’s a sharp curve and you just hope there’s not somebody coming down too fast in that direction,” she said.
Conner presented her research on property values around rock quarries. She said she found information that stated rock quarries could decrease neighboring property values.
Additionally, she voiced her concerns on the potential environmental impact from a rock quarry including dust and the amount of runoff in a nearby creek because the proposed quarry is located in floodplain.
She said people come out in the summer to swim and fish in the nearby creek.
Conditions
The conditions suggested by the planning commission include any buildings, current or new, in connection with the CUP must be approved by the Franklin County Building Department, and new or existing entrances to the lot must be examined by the Franklin County Highway Department.
The permitted hour of operation for the quarry hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. The applicant also must have all the documents, permits and certificates required by the county and state.
Additional condition state that no construction equipment, debris or trash can be outside, the applicant also must dedicate 10 feet of right-of-way along Hoeman Road. The CUP is not nontransferable, and a safety barrier is required at the top of the quarry cliff.