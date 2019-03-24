A Jefferson County Circuit judge is scheduled to hear a motion for a change of venue in the case against the Union man charged in a 2017 homicide at the Bourbeuse River.
Cameron J. Hill, 27, will appear April 29 in front of 23rd Circuit Judge Victor J. Melenbrink who will rule if there will be a change of venue in the case.
Hill is charged in the Jan. 19, 2017, stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend, Cassidy Hutchings. Authorities allege Hill cut Hutchings’ throat with a knife before she fled from the man into the Bourbeuse River. Hill then chased her into the river where he stabbed her multiple times in the back of her head, neck and back.
Hill also is charged with armed criminal action.
Hill is being represented by the 20th Circuit public defender’s office.
Judge Melenbrink was appointed to hear the motion Nov. 15, 2018, following the recusal of 20th District Presiding Circuit Judge Ike Lamke last October.
“I am hoping this judge says it is a ‘no go’ on this change of venue,” said Jim Hutchings, Cassidy’s father.
“It could be good or bad,” he told The Missourian. “It looks like his defense is running scared.”
Jim Hutchings has been vocal with the previous plea deal offered by former Franklin County Prosecutor Robert Parks in the case.
Judge Lamke rejected a deal that reduced the charges to second-degree murder in exchange for a guilty plea. Hill would have then been sentenced to 25 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
After Judge Lamke rejected the deal, Hill’s attorneys filed a motion seeking his recusal from the case. Circuit Judge Craig Hellmann recused himself from the case in July 2018.
“Nobody here would honor that deal,” Jim Hutchings said. “Maybe they (Hill’s attorneys) feel by getting a change of venue they might.
“I commend Judges Lamke and Hellmann,” he added.
Hill was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury in March 2017 for first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the stabbing death of Hutchings, 23, Villa Ridge.
Authorities allege that Hill attacked Hutchings at Reiker Ford along the Bourbeuse River south of Union Jan. 19, 2017.
Hutchings’ body was recovered from the Bourbeuse River Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, when a passerby saw the body and contacted authorities.
Her vehicle was parked near the river access, authorities said.
Police went to a home in Union in the 300 block of Springfield Avenue where Hill had been staying where he was arrested and taken into custody.
Hill had recently returned to the area after spending several months in Texas.
Jim Hutchings previously told The Missourian that Hill threatened his daughter through text messages and phone calls in the days, and hours, leading up to her death.
Hutchings has stated he wants Hill to serve life in prison with no chance of being paroled.
“The death penalty is too quick — he doesn’t deserve to be drugged out of his mind and not know what is going on when he dies,” he stated. “He should suffer for his life. We know prison justice would not do well for him.”