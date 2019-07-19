As the last moisture of tropical storm Barry exited Missouri Tuesday evening, the first multi-day excessive heat of the 2019 summer has moved in for the next few days.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an excessive heat warning for the St. Louis region for the next five days with air temperatures reaching above 95 degrees beginning Wednesday and extending through Sunday.
With that, heat index values between 100 and 113 degrees will last from the late morning through the early evening hours.
Franklin County will experience dangerous heat the next few days as well.
According to the NWS predictions, the average temperature for the next five days in Union and Washington is 95.
The coolest day will be Wednesday at 93 and the highest will be 97 on Friday.
It will be even hotter in Pacific with air temperatures on Friday and Saturday expected to hit 98 degrees. Thursday and Sunday the high temperature is forecast to be 97.
In Sullivan the temperature over the next five days is predicted to be 95 degrees.
Precautions
According to the NWS, the excessive heat will create a dangerous situation in which heat-related illnesses are possible.
County residents are encouraged to begin making preparations now, by making sure air conditioning units are in good working order or knowing where to go to stay cool.
Dangerously high temperatures and humidity could quickly cause heat stress or heat stroke if precautions are not taken.
The very young, the elderly, those without air conditioning, and those participating in strenuous outdoor activities will be the most susceptible.
Also, car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Rivers
In addition to the excessive heat warning, the city of Washington remains under a flood warning through at least the beginning of next week.
The stubborn Missouri River is holding just inches above flood stage of 20 feet and its decline is predicted to be stagnant due to the heavy rainfall early in the week.
At 7 a.m. Wednesday the river level was projected to be 20.2 feet and was expected to drop 2 inches to exact flood stage but would not drop below the 20-foot mark until July 27.
Unlike in previous years, the smaller rivers in Franklin County did not threaten flooding and in fact may be some of the best places to beat the summer heat this weekend.
As of Tuesday, the Bourbuese River at Union was at just under 2 feet and had held steady at that depth since July 11.
The Meramec River at Sullivan depth was just above 2.5 feet and holding.
July
Thus far in July 2019, the average daily temperatures have been about 8 degrees above average.
As of July 14, the daily average was 92 degrees and the average low is 74. The hottest day so far was July 4 with a temperature of 94 degrees.
The rainfall total for the month thus far is 1.68 inches recorded at downtown Washington.
History
The record high temperature for the month of July in St. Louis is 115 degrees recorded on July 14, 1954. The record low was 51 degrees on July 6, 1972.
In 2018, the highest record air temperature was 100 degrees, also on July 14, and the lowest temperature was 62 degrees on July 7.
Also in 2018, there were 17 days when the air temperature was above 90 degrees.
The average daily temperature for the entire month was 89.7 with the average low being 70.8 degrees.
The maximum amount of rain to fall in the month of July was 12.69 inches in 1948 and the least amount of rainfall in July in St. Louis was .37 of an inch in 1890.