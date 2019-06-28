Now that Relay For Life of Franklin County is over, the event leadership team (ELT) has a bit of a break before planning for next year’s event.
The ELT will meet again in November to begin planning for the 2020 Relay.
This year’s event was held June 14 at the Washington High School. So far, the fundraiser has collected $112,599.03 of the $115,000 goal that was set by the ELT last year, but there’s still time to donate.
“The fundraising calendar for Relay For Life nationwide ends on Aug. 31,” said Wendy Wildberger, Relay co-chair.
The amount of funds collected will be donated to the American Cancer Society.
Fundraising for next year’s event will begin Sept. 1 when teams can officially register on the Relay For Life of Franklin County website.
Team captain meetings will start again in January 2020.
“We are always looking for volunteers,” said Wildberger.
This year’s event brought in roughly 300 people with 113 being cancer survivors. The 12-hour event had to be ended early due to the potential of bad weather.
After a dinner held for cancer survivors, Paige Hulsey, KMOV reporter and St. Francis Borgia Regional High School graduate, led the opening ceremony.
Essay winners were introduced and then read aloud their winning essays about how cancer has affected their lives. The winners were chosen by the WHS Leadership Class.
Then attendees took part in themed laps around the track and activities at team campsites.
The luminaria ceremony was held a couple of hours after the opening ceremony. While names in honor and memory of those who have battled cancer were read aloud, people walked the track, sat near luminarias and comforted each other.