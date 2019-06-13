With 21 teams and approximately 100 cancer survivors registered, Relay For Life of Franklin County will take place today at 6 p.m. at the Washington High School track.
“We encourage everyone in the community to come out and help celebrate cancer survivors,” said Wendy Wildberger, Relay co-chair.
General participants are not required to register to attend the event.
A dinner for cancer survivors will be offered at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the WHS cafeteria.
Dinner guests will be able to participate in rounds of bingo and a cake walk after the meal.
Survivors who register before the dinner will receive the free purple survivor Relay shirt. They can register by contacting survivor Chair Lynette Roehrig at 636-667-0528.
The event will kick off with special guest Paige Hulsey, KMOV reporter and St. Francis Borgia Regional High School graduate, who will say a few words at the opening ceremony and help begin the survivors lap.
“One of the biggest misbeliefs about Relay For Life is that this is a 5K or a walk/run event,” Wildberger said. “It is the total opposite of that.”
The track will be lined with team campsites hosting pay-for-play children’s games, bounce houses, raffles, craft sales and food.
A silent auction will take place from 6-9 p.m. and the Shawneetown Band will play from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Then the luminaria ceremony will begin.
“We will remember those who have lost their battle to cancer during the luminaria ceremony,” Wildberger said.
Other activities planned for the night include an obstacle course challenge, frozen T-shirt race, a corn hole tournament, plunger balloon race, American pride fashion show, pie eating contest and many more.
Throughout the night, there will be featured laps taking place on the track including a disco lap, noodle lap, freeze tag lap, limbo lap and many other themed laps.
Fundraising
The event’s top three fundraising teams currently are Husky with $12,771, United Bank of Union with $9,056 and Washington Walmart with $5,182.
The top three individuals who have raised the most money are Cyndi Overschmidt with $3,761, United Bank of Union team; Jodie Borgerding with $2,025, Jodie’s Blue Whigs team; and Rhonda Mueller with $1,386, United Bank of Union team.
As of Tuesday, the Relay had raised $82,675.79 toward its $115,000 goal.
With the event’s date closing in, Wildberger said there’s still plenty to be done.
On Thursday evening, the Relay Event Leadership Team (ELT) will begin transforming the WHS track and field. Wildberger said the volunteers will hang the sponsorship signage and American Cancer Society (ACS) branding posters so participants can learn about the programs and services that is offered by the ACS.
Then on Friday, teams will start bringing in their gear and setting up their campsites.
“When I look at the long to-do list this week, I know that somehow with this great ELT it all will come together and we will have an amazing Relay For Life event,” Wildberger said.
For more information about the event visit www.relayforlife.org/franklinmo.