As of Thursday, Relay For Life of Franklin County had raised $111,619.03 for the American Cancer Society.
The Event Leadership Team had set a goal of $115,000 in January. Donations are still trickling in after the Relay event held June 14 at Washington High School.
The event had roughly 300 people in attendance with 113 survivors taking part, according to Wendy Wildberger, Relay co-chair.
“The overall event was fantastic,” said Wildberger. “The weather for the majority of the event was amazing. I could not have asked for better temperatures in June in Missouri.”
She noted the area got a little bit of rain when Relay teams were first starting to arrive. Then the weather cleared up until the early hours of the next morning.
The 12-hour event had to end earlier than 6 a.m. because of weather.
“This was due to a forecast of thunderstorms around 3 a.m. in the Washington area,” Wildberger said. “We just didn’t want to wait until it was actually raining and thundering to end the night, and then have teams and participants packing up during rain and unsafe weather.”
Wildberger said some teams sold out of food because of the number of attendees. The teams offered a variety of food items at their campsites, which were set up around the track.
“The community support was amazing this year,” she said. “It was exciting to see bleachers full for the opening ceremony and the track busy with people.”
Special guest Paige Hulsey, KMOV reporter and St. Francis Borgia Regional High School graduate, led the opening ceremony. She introduced the essay winners who were chosen by the Washington High School Leadership Class. The leadership class also hosts the Children’s Relay.
The essay winners spoke about how cancer had touched their lives. Wildberger said this aspect of the Relay will be incorporated into future Relay events.
Wildberger noted that having Hulsey as the emcee was “awesome.” Hulsey also shared her experience with cancer and how it affected her life.
“It just goes to show you that cancer affects almost every one in one aspect or another,” Wildberger said. “Even more of a reason to fight back and work with the ACS to continue cancer research and prevention.”
The night was filled with themed laps around the track and many activities at team campsites. At 9:30 p.m. the luminaria ceremony began.
People walked the track, sat near luminarias and comforted each other while names in honor and memory of those who have battled cancer were read aloud.
“It’s wonderful that the community came out and supported the teams and survivors,” Wildberger said.