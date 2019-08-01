The Missourian created an online poll on its website asking residents of Franklin County: Are you concerned with the recent hepatitis A outbreak and overall food safety? Has the outbreak changed your shopping/dining out patterns?
Of 300 people who answered the poll, an overwhelming 80 percent (240 votes) said yes and only 20 percent (60 votes) said they were not concerned or changing habits.
Since the middle of January, 56 people have been diagnosed with hepatitis A in Franklin County, which leads the state in confirmed cases.
As part of the outbreak, six restaurants where infected persons worked have been inspected, two establishments were shut down temporarily and five food handlers were confirmed to have the virus.
At the two establishments that were closed, one in Union, the other in Gray Summit, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services prompted the county health department to conduct mass vaccinations for any patrons who may have visited the locations while the infected person was working.
On Tuesday, the Franklin County commission passed a new food regulation requiring all food handlers in the county to be vaccinated against the hepatitis A virus.
Employers, at the cost of about $100 each, will have 90 days to comply with the new order or their businesses will be closed by the county health department after inspections.
Website
Also in recent weeks, the stories about the outbreak have generated high interest on both The Missourian website and Facebook page.
For example, the first story about a county jail inmate being infected in January started the outbreak with 1,676 clicks within one day of the story being posted.
That story was just the tip of reader interest with several additional stories receiving tens of thousands of internet views.
When the first food worker was diagnosed with hepatitis A at the Union Jack in the Box in mid-June the resulting story collected 15,609 views.
A story from July 1, titled “Hep A Outbreak Growing” garnered 13,048 views on the website.
A similar story about a worker at Roadhouse 100 in Gray Summit being diagnosed with the virus on July 9 got 8,153 views.
A July 19 story, “County Inspects Seven Businesses in Hep A Outbreak” got 7,148 clicks in roughly 24 hours.
As news stories are posted on The Missourian social media platforms the opportunities for the stories to be seen and shared grow exponentially.
In the month of July, stories involving the hepatitis A outbreak have reached just under 48,000 people on Facebook.