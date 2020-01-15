About 4 1/2 inches of precipitation, some liquid and some solid, fell on Franklin County since last Thursday, causing water to leave their banks along the Bourbeuse, Meramec and Missouri rivers.
An inch of rain was recorded in Washington Friday morning, Jan. 10, after a night of steady rain, including thunderstorms.
Late Friday night the rain began again and quickly turned to sleet and snow, coupled with rapidly dropping temperatures, keeping emergency crews busy Saturday afternoon.
Franklin County Emergency Management Agency Director Abe Cook said there was a significant increase in 911 call volume countywide Saturday.
“There were 222 emergency calls on Saturday the 11th,” Cook said. “Last Saturday we only had 132. The peak was 4 p.m. when we had 38 calls. Last Saturday at the same time there were 12 calls.”
Cook added the majority of the calls were for motor vehicle accidents and they began to increase about 2 p.m. Saturday.
Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch said the winter weather was pretty uneventful, but flash flooding caused some roads to close.
“The north and west areas of the county were hit hardest,” Grutsch said. “Water covered a few slabs and crews were out cleaning to get those reopen.”
Grutsch added a bridge on Bacon Ridge Road outside Sullivan collapsed over the weekend, but it was due to age and not directly weather related. He estimates the road will be closed about three months.
Flooding
All of the rivers in Franklin County are above flood stage, but have crested and are currently dropping.
Cook said there were no reports of damage to any homes or businesses and likewise no reports of water rescues either.
“We have moved from flash flooding stage,” Cook said. “We will continue to monitor the rivers and act accordingly.”
• On Wednesday, Jan. 15, the National Weather Service (NWS) predicts the Missouri River at Washington to be just below 18 feet after cresting at 22.8 early Sunday morning.
Minor flood stage for the river at this gauge is 20 feet.
By Saturday, the NWS predicts the river to be at about 13 feet.
On Friday, Jan. 10, before the precipitation began, the river measured at 10 feet.
• The Bourbeuse River in Union had a dramatic rise over the weekend and is the most likely to threaten nearby businesses as it has in the past.
The crest on that river came Monday afternoon, reaching 20.1 feet, a rise of 17 feet from Friday, Jan. 10.
Moderate flood stage in that area is a depth of 22 feet.
On Wednesday, the NWS predicted the river would be back to about 7 feet, which was still more than double its depth of below 3 feet this time last week.
It is expected to reach that level again by Monday, Jan. 20.
• The Meramec River at Pacific also saw a significant spike over the weekend with its crest coming Tuesday afternoon at 18.5 feet.
Just four days earlier on Friday, the river level was measured at a depth of less than a foot.
The NWS expected the river to stay above minor flood and action stages of 15 and 13 feet until midday Wednesday and by next Monday, Jan. 20, the river would still be at 4 feet.
• On the southern end of Franklin County the Meramec River at Sullivan crested at 19.1 feet early Sunday morning and by Wednesday had fallen below minor flood stage to about 9 feet.
Before the weekend rains, the river level was 3 feet and by Jan. 20, it is predicted to be back near that level.
Minor flood stage in that area is anything over 11 feet and moderate flood stage begins at 20 feet.
• After a nail-biting summer of near record flooding on the Mississippi River at St. Louis, the river level nearly doubled this weekend.
According to the NWS, the river crested at 31.6 feet late Tuesday morning and will continue to drop throughout the week as more water is channeled into the big river.
This time last week, the Mississippi was holding steady at just below 18 feet and by this time next week it is predicted to fall to about 16 feet.
Last June the river crested at 45.93 feet, which was the second-highest crest ever recorded at St. Louis behind only the great flood of 1993 when the river reached 49.5 feet.