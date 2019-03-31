Six men are running to serve on three separate first responder boards on both ends of Franklin County.
Meramec EMS
The Meramec Ambulance District was formed in 1972 by public vote to provide ambulance service to the Pacific, Catawissa, Robertsville, Gray Summit, Labadie, St. Albans and Villa Ridge areas.
It is governed by a board of directors divided into six subdistricts.
Incumbent Daniel Leslie and challenger Shelby Cox are squaring off for the Subdistrict 1 director position on the April 2 ballot.
According to its website, the district responds to over 3,500 calls per year and employs 30 full-time and 20 part-time staff responding from four stations in the ambulance district.
Pacific Fire
The Pacific Fire Protection District provides fire protection, rescue and basic life support for approximately 15,000 citizens and covers 78 square miles. The communities covered by the district include the city of Pacific, the towns of Catawissa and Robertsville and other unincorporated portions of Franklin, Jefferson and St. Louis counties.
The fire district is governed by a three-person board of directors.
On Tuesday, voters will choose between incumbent Chris Wymer or challenger Tom Grgic to serve a six-year term on that board.
St. Clair Fire
The St. Clair Fire District covers 243 square miles in Franklin County and it too is governed by a three person board of directors.
Voters who live in that area will elect either Stephanie Butenhoff or Jay James Rice to serve a six year term on the fire district board.