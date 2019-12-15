A conditional use permit is on Tuesday’s agenda for the Franklin County Planning and Zoning meeting.
Applicant James Barrett is requesting a condition use permit to operate a rock quarry business, Barrett Materials, Inc., at 5325 Hoeman Road. The property is located in a nonurban and agricultural zoning district.
The parcel is less than 300 acres, but the quarry will use approximately 45 acres. The area surrounding the proposed site is undeveloped with a few low-density residential properties.
There are 23 buildings on the entire property, but no buildings appear to be on the proposed 45-acre quarry site. The proposed site has access to Hoeman Road. The applicant is not the owner of the property, but the county has received a letter from the property owner allowing Barrett Materials to apply for the permit.
Background
In July 2010, the Franklin County Planning and Zoning Commission denied Barrett’s proposed 100-acre rock quarry at Highway YY and Vedder Road.
The decision came after a two-person review committee submitted a report stating that the quarry would not be in harmony with neighbors.
Owners of property surrounding the proposed site came out against Barrett Material, which currently owns a quarry near New Haven.
They testified that quarry operations would reduce their property values and quality of life. Barrett said his current operations have had a positive impact on New Haven and they have worked hard to be a good neighbor.
Many came out in support of Barrett during a June 2010 meeting, testifying they have had no problems with his current quarry operations.
Several experts testified that quarry operations would have a limited impact on surrounding homes.
The denied recommendation was sent to the county commission.