On Tuesday, the Franklin County Commission approved the purchase of seven dispatching workstations for the new county 911 center being constructed as part of the $30 million jail expansion.
The addition of the consoles will more than double the number of dispatchers than can be housed at the 911 center in Union to 13.
The total cost for installation and delivery of the consoles is $137,456.80.
County Emergency Management and 911 Director Abe Cook explained the purchase of the consoles is in preparation of possible future expansion and consolidation of dispatching services.
The current dispatching center at the county jail only has space for six workstations and is housed in a very small room.
Cook added the next step will be to purchase computers and the additional electronics needed to operate the workstations, but those purchases will not be as expensive as the consoles.
EMA/911 Expansion
Although it has not received as much attention as the jail expansion, the county EMA/911 will get a new home when the project is complete.
In conjunction with a renovation of existing offices, the county EMA/911 will receive a 4,845-square-foot addition to house a 911 dispatching center and emergency operations center.
Currently the EMA offices are housed in what was once the juvenile detention center in Union. This also is the site of the county emergency operations center that is activated during natural and other disasters.
Extensive work has already been done at the EMA site including the removal and replacement of a communications towers and equipment.
Stations
In 2016, the county added two full dispatching stations costing about $50,000 each.
Cook explained one system is used for the 911 program that can quickly pinpoint a caller’s location and pulls up maps to assist communication officers in directing police, fire or EMS responders to an area.
Another system is used for alerting first responding agencies through a series of tones that activate pagers or radios worn by personnel.
A third system known as computer aided dispatching (CAD) helps the communication officers add notes to the call and can reference previous calls to the same address. They can then pass on any new or old pertinent information to responders.
“In an average week, between 1,500 and 2,000 911 calls come in to the dispatching center in Union,” Cook said. “On most shifts, there are four communication officers on duty, who can answer as many as 150 911 calls per hour. That doesn’t include other, nonemergency, calls coming in as well.”
Cook added if there was a major ongoing incident, which involved numerous agencies on several different frequencies, more communication officers can be called in.
“It can really bog down a system, plus regular calls don’t stop coming in,” Cook said. “We are in the process of hiring additional staff to fill these positions if we need to up-staff during an ongoing emergency situation.”
PSAPs
In addition to the dispatching center in Union, their are three additional Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) in Franklin County located in Washington, Sullivan and Pacific.
During a winter storm spanning two days in January 2019, according to call logs from the Franklin County 911 office, dispatchers at the four PSAPs assisted 469 people who called 911 during the winter storm spanning Friday to Sunday.
The overall average amount of time a caller was on the line was only two minutes and 20 seconds.
Forty-eight additional 911 calls to the dispatch centers were abandoned before contact was made between the dispatcher and caller.
Dispatchers at the four centers in Franklin County also answered 41 nonemergency calls over the weekend raising the overall total to 558.