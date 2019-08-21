Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.