Residents from the Labadie area whose properties may be added to the new “W” zoning classification have voiced their concerns about the potential for large commercial farms or confined animal feed operations (CAFOs) that could be built near their homes.
Last month, by a vote of 7 to 3, the county planning and zoning commission rejected a proposed revised zoning map, which would have reduced the numbers of overall districts in the county, but the three county commissioners will make the final decision.
A public hearing on the proposed rezoning will be held Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in the Franklin County Commission chambers to allow the public to comment on the revisions and allow the commissioners to hear both sides of the rezoning issues before the final decision is made.
It is not uncommon for the county commission to overturn the decision of the planning and zoning board, but no hints have been given to its intentions.
Classification
The proposed “W” district is both commercial and residential, and according to the district’s purpose statement, “The intent of this district is to provide for agricultural uses to mix with low-density residential uses for the convenience of residents and travelers.”
Nonresidential spaces such as billboards, cemeteries, day cares, golf courses and ranges, medical marijuana indoor cultivation facilities and repair shops are a part of a list that totals 42 different types of businesses that would be permitted in the district.
Animal processing plants also would be a permitted use in the proposed “W” district.
Planning Director Scottie Eagan and the planning department have been revising Article 7: Zoning Districts of the Unified Land Use regulations.
Eagan explained that she and the planning department looked at the topography, the current zoning districts and uses, the future land-use map, the master plan and where infrastructure is and where it is not.
“In our opinion, that area of the northeast county isn’t fit for a high-density residential district. It’s more of a fit in the ‘W’ district and that’s why the change happened,” Eagan said.
Under the revised plan, there would be one less residential district than there is now, bringing the total zoning districts down from 10 to nine.
The districts would be renamed W, B, R, A, Y, O, P, T and G. A new color-coded map was displayed at the planning and zoning meeting and maps have been on display in the lobby of the government building in Union for several weeks.
Opposition
In October, when the planning board voted against the revised changes, no one spoke in favor of the proposed zoning districts, however, more than a dozen people who live in the northeastern portion of Franklin County — within the proposed “W” zoning district — spoke in opposition.
Arguments for leaving the zoning the same were noise, lack of proper water and sewer infrastructure to support industry, increased traffic on roads which may not be able to handle the volume.
Although there are no commercial farms planned for the area, concerns were also raised about the environmental impact on natural streams and rivers affected by the CAFO.