The murder of a former drug counselor and probation officer is a compelling argument that addiction is not a victimless crime.
That was the argument of Franklin County Prosecutor Matt Becker Friday, prior to the sentencing of Blake S. Schindler, 20.
Schindler is one of three people convicted in the death of Kenneth Allen Jr., 70, who was killed in his home south of Washington Nov. 3, 2016.
Schindler was sentenced to 45 years in prison. See a related story in this issue of The Missourian.
The two other suspects, Timothy D. Wonish, 33, and Whitney D. Robins, 31, are serving seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on the charge of involuntary manslaughter.
Schindler rejected the same plea agreement offered by former Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Parks to the other two suspects.
During the sentencing hearing Friday, Michael S. Wright, 12th District judge in Warren County, who sentenced Schindler at the Franklin County Judicial Center, asked for arguments from Franklin County Prosecutor Matt Becker and Schindler’s defense attorney, Joseph Hadican.
Schindler was found guilty Aug. 28 by a Franklin County jury of second-degree felony murder, and felonies of first-degree burglary, felonious restraint and robbery for Allen’s death Nov. 3, 2016.
In his argument to the judge, Becker stated how quickly the jury came back with a verdict, 40 minutes, and that the decision was unanimous, is indicative of how strongly they believed Schindler was guilty.
The jury recommended that Schindler serve the maximum sentence, 80 years.
Becker argued that Schindler should serve the sentences consecutively. Hadican sought for the terms to be served concurrently.
Prosecutor
Becker noted that Schindler had been given several chances to prove that he was seeking redemption, but instead he was guided by addiction and drug use.
“There is evidence of misinformation that drugs are a victimless crime,” Becker said. “These three individuals were so desperate to feed their addiction, that they were prepared to kill an old man in the dark of the night.”
Schindler was released from jail on his own recognizance in May of 2017 to attend a drug treatment facility by then 20th Judicial Circuit Presiding Judge Gael Wood. After the drug treatment was complete, he was placed on house arrest where he has remained on GPS monitoring.
According to Becker, Schindler used drugs and lived in a “den of drugs.”
On July 24, Schindler was caught with more than 3 grams of meth and 27 hydrocodone (Vicodin) pills, according to Becker. He was charged in St. Louis County Associate Circuit Court with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.
“(Schindler) was on bond for murder and he was using and possessing drugs,” Becker said.
Then, on Aug. 1, Schindler was again taken into custody for failing to follow the conditions of his bond.
According to a probable cause filed in the prosecutor’s office by a Franklin County detective, Schindler was tracked to Washington through a GPS bracelet.
Detectives seized suspected marijuana in a small container found in Schindler’s pocket. He was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
“A few days later he was picked up in Franklin County — what he’s telling you is he will always choose drugs,” Becker said.
The recognizance bond was revoked and Schindler was held in the Franklin County jail.
“Given a chance to be out and free, he chose drugs again and again,” Becker added. “He’ll choose (drugs) over family, over friends, over his own life and, as he has shown, over the life of Ken Allen.”
Becker further stated that drugs drive people to take desperate actions.
“Whitney Robins will be out soon,” he said. “I’m not sure today she appreciates that she did something terrible.”
Potentially, Robins and Wonish could be out of prison in 2021 when calculating time served in the Franklin County jail and for good behavior.
Schindler’s Attorney
Hadican asked Judge Wright to consider all of the Schindler’s sentences run concurrent. He asked that the court consider that Schindler was just 17 at the time of Allen’s murder.
Hadican added that Schindler had not finished high school when the death occurred, but he since has obtained a GED while in custody at the jail.
“(Schindler’s) employment record prior (to Allen’s death) was sporadic,” Hadican stated. “Afterward he worked six to eight months.”
His family, who were in the courtroom for the sentencing, “fully support” Schindler, Hadican continued.
The attorney further stated that Schindler suffers from anxiety and bipolar disorder.
“He has used marijuana and meth since he was 12 years old,” Hadican said. “Obviously, Blake has a substance abuse problem.”
Becker rebutted Hadican’s plea to the judge.
“There is a time and a place for treatment — that is not after a murder,” he said, “or a few weeks ahead of a trial. You can’t help someone who doesn’t want help.”