Over the past years there has been a significant increase in felonies prosecuted in Franklin County.
According to data supplied by the Franklin County prosecutor’s office, there were 1,131 felony cases prosecuted between Sept. 1, 2017, and Aug. 31, 2018.
That is 80 percent more than the 625 felonies prosecuted in 2012-2013, according to Prosecutor Matt Becker. The jump in felonies prosecuted last year is 10 percent more than in the previous year.
“A lot of that is fueled by the opioid epidemic,” Becker said, “and those beget other crimes.”
He explained that heroin addiction occurred when there still was a meth epidemic in the county.
“One problem was not completely solved before another came in,” Becker commented. “Add that quantity of drugs to the population and crime is going to increase in all areas.”
He further explained that police are making more cases and prosecutors are bringing more charges than ever before.
“It is not just one factor that is the overriding cause of the increase in charges,” Becker said.
The prosecutor’s office, under the direction of former Prosecutor Robert Parks, reviewed and processed 6,380 reports between Sept. 1, 2017, and Aug. 31, 2018.
Becker took office in January. Parks did not seek re-election and completed his 20-year career in the office at the end of 2018.
Budget
There is $1,745,118 budgeted for the office this year. That is an increase of $16,962 in the 2019 budget compared to 2018.
There was $1,728,156 budgeted last year, according to information provided by the county.
Becker said he gave back the prosecutor’s “take home” vehicle and uses his personal vehicle for office business.
“We are looking at other ways to revisit overhead and save money where we can,” he said.
Becker noted he would like to have seen pay increases to attorneys and staff in his office.
Franklin County employees — who were promised another pay raise this year after the county adopted a salary study which showed many employees were paid less than their counterparts in similar public and private jobs — were not given pay increases.
“There are attorneys, with law degrees and large student loan payments and thousands of case files, who are not getting what they were promised,” Becker added.
“I have no ill will to the commission making hard choices, but people here are not getting what they are promised.”
DWI Program
The prosecutor’s office has continued to implement a supervisory treatment program for those charged with Class A misdemeanor DWIs.
The need for the program was recognized after learning that the majority of people charged with DWIs will get a subsequent DWI.
However, a large majority of those charged with a second DWI continue to drive while intoxicated.
The prosecutor’s office recognizes the danger offenders pose to the community. Intervening and providing treatment at the critical phase of the second DWI helps prevent additional charges.
Becker’s office works closely with the treatment provider and supervising agency to ensure the quality of the program.
Following are other accomplishments for the office:
• Continued and expanded the Regional Child Advocacy Center for interviewing child victims of abuse cases;
• Participated in monthly review of all children who are interviewed through the Child Advocacy Center;
• Continued and expanded the Franklin County Drug Court, which equips participants with the tools to maintain a drug-free life and saves the county more than $90,000 in incarceration fees;
• Participated in drug court graduations held four times a year with an average of eight to 10 graduates each session;
• Implemented the 10th DWI (driving while intoxicated) court, which helps get felony DWI offenders out of jail, saving the county money;
• Supplying the books for the Moral Recognition Therapy Program, which is a requirement of all treatment court participants;
• Continued with the Minors in Possession program, which is intended to reduce underage drinking; and
• Prepared and presented training seminars to law enforcement agencies to keep them up to date on case law and legal procedures.