In the first two months of 2019, the Franklin County Proposition P sales tax has already generated more than $1 million in revenues for law enforcement salaries and renovations to the adult detention and 911 centers.
Voters in Franklin County approved the new half-cent sales tax in April 2018 by a nearly 70 percent margin.
The tax, with no sunset clause, is expected to generate about $6 million per year, but that number will fluctuate with the economy.
Half of the Prop P taxes collected will go toward retention of existing commissioned officers and hiring of new law enforcement officers in municipal and county departments.
The other half of the annual sales taxes will go toward the estimated $30 million renovations and new construction at the county jail.
2019
Although the new tax was passed in April, collections didn’t officially begin until October of last year with just a trickle of funds coming to the county from the state of Missouri totaling $91,954 from just motor vehicle processing.
The first full month the tax was in effect was November 2018 when it generated $373,534.
During the busy Christmas season in December, Prop P sales tax collections were closer to the average of other county sales taxes, coming in at $517,464.
Following economic trends, consumer spending cools after the holidays and that is reflected in Prop P collections dropping to $448,096 for January 2019.
In February, the Prop P tax hit its highest monthly mark thus far, bringing in $594,966.
Trends
Franklin County has two other half-cent sales taxes and two additional quarter-cent sales taxes.
With the addition of the new Prop P half-cent sales tax, a total of 2 cents of every dollar spent in Franklin County goes to either law enforcement, roads and bridges or the general fund.
Each of the half-cent taxes generated $6.4 million in 2018, averaging $539,116 each month.
The two quarter-cent law enforcement sales taxes generated $3.2 million each last year with average collections of $269,257 per month.
Raises
With the $3 million in annual Prop P money projected to come in, many law enforcement agencies in the county, including the sheriff’s department and the cities of Washington, Union, Sullivan and Pacific, have already announced large pay raises for their officers.
In Washington, raises of $8,500 were given, and Union officers’ hourly pay will increase by more than $4 per hour.
In Sullivan, the starting salary for police officers will jump $11,000 and in Pacific, a new officer will make about $8,000 more each year.
Based on the 2018 sales tax numbers, the annual breakdown of funds for each law enforcement agency will be:
• Franklin County Sheriff, 116 officers — $1,606,948;
• ranklin County Prosecutor, two officers — $27,706;
• Berger, one officer — $13,853;
• Gerald, four officers — $55,412;
• New Haven, seven officers — $96,971;
• Pacific, 18.5 officers — $256,280;
• St. Clair, 14 officers — $193,942;
• Sullivan, 18 officers — $249,354;
• Union, 25 officers — $346,325; and
• Washington, 28 officers — $397,884.
Jail Project
The renovation of the county jail/911 center will be the first major building project since the completion of the twin government and judicial centers in a decade.
It also will require the county to take on more debt with two certificates totaling $25 million of participation.
Of the projected $3 million in Prop P funds earmarked for the jail/911 project, about $2.4 million annually will go toward debt service on the construction bonds. An additional $300,000 will go toward new jail staff and another $300,000 will go for 911 upgrades.
Late last year, the county took on the first construction bond of $10 million and just last week awarded a contract for $6.6 million to the company fabricating and installing the cells for the new facility.