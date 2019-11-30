By Monte Miller
Missourian Staff Writer
After one full year of collections, the Proposition P law enforcement sales tax has generated $6,375,190 and November sales taxes will bring the total even higher.
The tax was first approved by Franklin County voters in April 2018 and the first collections began to trickle in by October of that year when just $91,954 was collected.
Combined for 2018, $982,952 was collected and an additional $5,392,238 has been collected from January to October 2019 thus far.
In 2019, the highest month of sales tax collection was August with $712,138 and the lowest collection month was May when $402,618 came in.
Purpose
Proposition P was sold to voters as a funding mechanism to pay for the $30 million in renovations and additions to the county adult detention center and to supplement salaries of law enforcement officers in the county as well.
The plan is to split the Prop P sales tax funds down the middle using half for the construction and half for salaries. As seen in the other county sales taxes, the amount of revenue collected each month fluctuates depending on a variety of factors, including the time of year, consumer spending and the overall economy.
As the amount of taxes collected goes up and down each month, so does the amount disbursed to the jail fund and to the 10 law enforcement agencies in the county.
Disbursements are sent from Franklin County to the municipal departments near the 10th of each month.
In early May 2018, county police chiefs and Sheriff Steve Pelton determined as of Jan. 1, 2018, there were 233.5 commissioned officers in Franklin County serving in 10 separate agencies.
Disbursements
The disbursement numbers will fluctuate each year based on the total amount half-cent Prop P sales taxes brought in throughout the county.
Based on 2018 sales tax numbers, law enforcement entities in Franklin County will receive roughly $13,853 per officer in Proposition P tax revenue funds annually.
Thus far in 2019, $2,942,863 in Prop P funds has been disbursed to the law enforcement agencies in the county at an average of just under $300,000 per month.
Those totals as of October are:
• Franklin County Sheriff — 116 officers — $1,475,284;
• Franklin County Prosecutor — two officers — $22,195;
• Berger — one officer — $12,689;
• Gerald — four officers — $50,761;
• New Haven — seven officers — $88,473;
• Pacific — 18.5 officers — $234,773;
• St. Clair — 14 officers — $177,666;
• Sullivan — 18 officers — $228,428;
• Union — 25 officers — $317,261; and
• Washington — 28 officers — $355,333.
Other Sales Taxes
In 2019 the monthly average half-cent sales tax generated has averaged just under $600.
The highest month of revenues was August with revenues of $714,277 and the lowest revenues were in April when $409,240 was collected.
In 2019, the Franklin County half-cent general revenue and road and bridge sales taxes have generated $5,998,468 each.
Two additional quarter-cent law enforcement sales taxes have generated just under $3 million each.