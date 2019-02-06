Law enforcement heads in Franklin County feel that Prop P funding provides compensation comparable to neighboring municipalities where local officers historically have fled for better pay.
The primary objectives of the Proposition P sales tax approved last April were recruitment and retainment of officers by paying competitive wages, according to Sheriff Steve Pelton.
The sheriff’s office was losing deputies to municipal police forces, he said, primarily in St. Louis County, as well as larger agencies, like the St. Charles County Police.
Prior to passage of Prop P in Franklin County, the starting pay for deputies was $39,852.80. That is over $12,000 less than the starting pay in St. Louis County of $52,000.
In St. Charles County, the starting pay for patrol officers was even higher at $55,548.
In total, 19 St. Louis area departments had higher starting pay than the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office prior to the passage of the sales tax. The range was $41,808 in the St. Louis Metropolitan police force to $57,108 at the Maryland Heights Police Department.
The average starting salary among those 19 departments was $50,091.
“Prop P funding has enabled us to be competitive in the market, although the market is still tough with the amount of positions available throughout the state,” Pelton said. “ It has helped the sheriff’s office to recruit quality people for our community. We are seeing more applications than previously.”
The sheriff noted that before the passage of Prop P more experienced deputies, not only rookies, would leave for higher pay in outside agencies.
“We all know how challenging this was before the passing of Prop P and how it was a large part of the driving force to be able to provide quality, experienced law enforcement to citizens throughout Franklin County,” he said.
“As stated before, we will not be able to match some of the surrounding agencies, however, we did close the gap and I believe that it will allow the deputies and officers to be able to afford to stay in our communities.”
In addition, Prop P also provides a cost savings because local departments had been training officers who then left for higher pay.
“It takes a lot of time and money to train a deputy,” Pelton said. “This will be a huge savings to the taxpayers and a benefit to the citizens to have experienced deputies working cases for this community.”
Municipalities
Prop P also levels the playing field for municipal police forces seeking to retain and recruit officers.
For example, in Washington the starting salary of an officer is now $48,000 annually, up $8,500. The pay is slightly lower than the Union Police Department, where officers are getting a $4.18 hourly raise, pushing them to over $49,000 for starting salary.
On average, the pay in Washington or Union is about $4,000 less than agencies outside Franklin County with higher starting salaries, including departments in St. Louis County.
“But they won’t have the commute and the environment here is a little different,” Washington Chief Ed Menefee said. “We can get people out here, and if they are good we can keep them too.”
In Sullivan, when the police department hires new officers, the starting salary will now jump from its current $38,000 to $49,000.
In Pacific there is greater competition with St. Louis County departments due to its proximity and position on Interstate 44. The Prop P increase sets entry level pay for officers at $39,520 a year, which is up from the previous entry level pay of $31,574.
Other Counties
At the same time that Prop P was approved in Franklin County, similar propositions were approved in Warren and Jefferson counties.
According to Pelton, that is another reason it was vital to approve the measure. The greater number of departments offering higher salaries creates more competition for quality officers, he said.
Furthermore, Pelton said, other counties could be looking at their own Prop P measures. There has been talk that Washington, Crawford and Gasconade counties may seek taxes.
“It is a trickle-down effect,” he said. “I think we will see a progression.”