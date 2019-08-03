East Central College planned to shut down its IT services Friday night and Ameren will shut off the rest of the power on campus Saturday, Aug. 3, as part of an infrastructure upgrade.
Ameren announced in February a five-year plan to upgrade infrastructure for more than 2,000 projects throughout the state.
“It’s the largest infrastructure upgrade in Ameren’s over 100-year history,” said Lori Light, Ameren media relations manager. “A lot of infrastructure in Missouri is aging and so the plan allows us to upgrade over 2,000 projects across the state in the next five years.”
The Smart Energy Plan was developed as a result of Senate Bill 564, which allows Ameren to invest more funding into system upgrades whether it’s an underground electrical system, an overhead system or power plant.
Once the bill was approved, Ameren put together a list of projects that were in need of system upgrades. ECC was on that list.
“Knowing East Central College is a staple of the community, we wanted to make sure that everything was up-to-snuff with them here,” said Gary Marquart, supervising engineer for the Ameren Meramec Valley Division.
Smart Energy
Ameren began working with the college in January on the design for the Smart Energy Plan.
“We got fantastic cooperation from Dr. Jon Bauer (president), the facilities director and the board of trustees on making this project happen,” said Marquart. “It was through their cooperation that we were able to do this.”
ADB Companies, Pacific, began construction on the project in June as one of Ameren’s contractors. The company installed all of the underground pipes, conduit and cables, since ECC’s system is underground.
The system was built underground when the college was first established. Since then it’s been pieced together over the years as the campus has expanded.
Marquart said over time the equipment aged and clearances became tight, making it unsafe.
Now, J.F. Electric, Edwardsville, Ill., is finishing up the aboveground work to complete the project. The company is another Ameren contractor.
The entire project includes replacing two transformers that provide services to the buildings and installing two switchgears, which operate the primary underground system to feed the transformers, according to Marquart.
One of the switchgears being installed is part of a future plan that will allow the college to expand if needed and will provide for a subdivision development that is going in near the college.
The project also includes installing more than 2,000 feet of cable.
“We re-established the system with all the new cable, new transformers to replace the original ones and upgraded the original switchgear to make it more safe and operable equipment to use,” said Marquart.
The entire system is connected in a way that Ameren will be able to service it off of Highway 50 or Prairie Dell Road.
With the project, Marquart said the likelihood of a power failure now has decreased significantly because the equipment is all brand new.
“There will be no getting out of class,” he said. “You will have power and you will have school. Unless, of course, the roads are bad.”
This Saturday, Aug. 3, is the big date for the project.
“If everything goes well Saturday they should be fairly well done,” said Marquart.
On Saturday, the power is going to be turned off to replace the transformers and energize the new line. A new electrical pole also will be installed that day. The new pole is 10 feet taller than the existing pole.
The power lines cross Highway 50 and since they’re installing different equipment, clearance for larger vehicles becomes questionable unless height is added.
“You’ve got to make sure tractor-trailers can get by,” said Marquart, adding that the new pole is 55 feet.
Marquart said once all of this is done, the rest is basically cleanup work.
Planned Outage
ECC has been in contact with students and staff about the planned outage. Jay Scherder, public relations director, said a notice has been posted on the college’s website and social media sites.
The IT services will go down about 5 p.m. Friday and won’t be available again until Sunday afternoon.
“It’ll be a minor inconvenience for some,” Scherder said. “I mean school is getting ready to start. It is going to be a quick process. We’re planning for it accordingly. Everyone is in the loop about it.”
All in all, Scherder said the small inconvenience will be worth it.
“It’s about having a modern infrastructure that allows us to continue to grow as a modern college,” he said. “While we have no plans right now for future expansion, this allows us to be confident that if we want to expand the college we have the ability to do so.”
He noted the college is upgrading its technologies and purchasing state-of-the-art equipment, such as the new HVAC systems that are currently being installed.
With the upgrades, Scherder said the college won’t have to worry about power outages or surges.
“This really is just a confidence booster for the college,” he said. “Any innovative organization from Google to Amazon to East Central College has to rely on modern infrastructure in order to grow as an organization. We’re no different than them in that regard.”
Ameren is taking care of the bill, Scherder said.
“We’re very happy that they decided to do this for us,” he said. “I think it’s a win-win for everybody. It’s a win for them, it’s a win for us and really it’s a win for the community as well because you’re going to have this new subdivision that’s going to benefit from it too.
“Minor inconveniences here and there, but we’ll take it considering what we’re getting in the end,” said Scherder.
The projects across the state will total $5.3 billion in capital investments over the next five years.
To view the complete Smart Energy Plan filing, including detailed projects in 2019, people can visit the Missouri PSC website at https://psc.mo.gov/ and refer to File No. EO-2019-0044.