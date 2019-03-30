Three people were arrested Tuesday following a pursuit through St. Clair that ended in a crash.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said at 11:40 p.m. deputies recognized a vehicle at the Casey’s General Store in St. Clair which resembled a vehicle that recently fled from the St. Clair police.
Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle as it fled east on Commercial Drive and continued toward Highway TT. The driver attempted to turn onto Highway TT but failed to navigate the turn and drove off the road striking a St. Clair city limits and speed limit sign and then struck two parked vehicles.
According to the sheriff’s office, a passenger fled on foot but was quickly arrested by deputies and a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper.
The driver, Cody T. J. Utz, 25, Union, was arrested and has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $4,900, authorities said.
The front passenger, Branden E. Wilken, 26, St Clair, had an active warrant for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a firearm, both felonies. A female passenger, Lindsey M. Harrison, 23, St. Clair, was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant through Arnold police. A 19-year-old female passenger from St. Clair was released at the scene.