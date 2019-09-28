Sullivan police allege that a Jefferson County man was attempting to sell drugs to employees and customers of a restaurant earlier this year.
A summons was issued Tuesday, Sept. 24, for Harold D. Pigg, 36, De Soto, for two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance, and charge of felony drug possession and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
According to a probable cause statement filed by Sullivan police in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, on Jan. 7, Sullivan police were dispatched to the Denny’s restaurant at 1500 N. Church St. for a report of Pigg attempting to sell drugs.
While an officer spoke with the man, he was “lethargic” and having a difficult time standing on his own and talking, authorities said. He allegedly told police he had taken several pills.
Pigg was in possession of 42 hydrocodone pills, commonly called Vicodin, and 57 Alprazolam, or Xanax, as well as a small bag of meth and marijuana, according to the probable cause statement.
Court records show Pigg was charged after the state drug lab results were submitted to the prosecutor’s office.
Pigg was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections in 2014 and was given five years’ probation as part of the suspended execution sentence (s.e.s).
According to court records, the probation was revoked in January 2015 and Pigg was ordered to prison.
Pigg has a history of felony drug charges and convictions.
In 2016, he was found guilty of felony delivery of a controlled substance in a city jail, for an incident that occurred in April 2016 in Moniteau County.
He also was found guilty for felony possession of a controlled substance in 2003 in Jefferson County.