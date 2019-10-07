St. Francis Borgia Regional High School students are not in session Monday and all on-campus activities are canceled as police investigate a threat made against the school.
Students are following an e-learning schedule, meaning assignments are posted online.
The threat was discovered Friday afternoon. A security sweep of the campus was conducted.
Administrator Fr. Mike Boehm said classes are expected to be held Tuesday.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Washington Police Department at 636-390-1050.