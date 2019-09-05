Sullivan police seized a revolver and meth pipe from a suspected stolen Jeep driven by a Bourbon area man.
Steven P. Brendel, 29, was named in a Franklin County felony complaint filed Monday, Aug. 26, on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with a motor vehicle. He also was charged with misdemeanors for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and driving an unregistered vehicle.
According to the probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office by Sullivan police, an officer stopped an unregistered 2000s model Jeep driven by Brendel Sunday, Aug. 25, on the North Service Road, Sullivan.
Brendel’s driver’s license had been revoked, police said. He also could not prove there was insurance on the vehicle.
The Sullivan officer could not locate a vehicle identification number (VIN) on the Jeep, but a VIN plate had been forcibly removed from the Jeep. Brendel stated he did not know who owned the vehicle, the probable cause statement reads.
Sullivan police found a .38 mm Smith and Wesson revolver under the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The firearm was loaded with four rounds and the serial number had been defaced, authorities allege.
Brendel is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a firearm. In 2010 he was convicted in Crawford County of possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute, according to court records.
According to police, two glass pipes with suspected methamphetamine residue were located in the Jeep. The first was located in a backpack behind the driver’s seat in a case for eyeglasses. Also in the case was Brendel’s birth certificate.
The second pipe was wrapped in napkins behind the passenger seat of the vehicle, according to the probable cause statement. Both pipes had a burnt crystal-like residue inside.
There were three prescription pills, methylphenidate hydrochloride (commonly called Ritalin) also in the backpack.
Police said Brendal admitted he previously smoked meth from the pipes but no longer uses the drug. He also stated the pills were from an acquaintance.
Brendel said he did not know anything about the revolver found in the Jeep, the probable cause statement reads.
He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $50,000 cash or surety bond.
Brendel was charged in September 2018 in Franklin County with two felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and misdemeanor receiving stolen property.
In three separate incidents he was charged last year in Crawford County with unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of resisting arrest, both felonies, court records state.
Brendel has multiple other charges in Crawford County dating back to 2007.