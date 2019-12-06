lar Plunge will take place Saturday, Feb. 29. Brave men and women from around the area will don costumes and swimwear and take “polar” dips into Creve Coeur Lake to support the athletes of Special Olympics Missouri.
All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit training and competitions, healthy screenings and ongoing education for over 7,500 Special Olympics Missouri athletes here in the Metro St. Louis Area.
The Polar Plunge is open to anyone 10 years or older. The event is hosted by Maryland Heights and Hazelwood police departments and will take place at Creve Coeur Lake, 13725 Marine, Maryland Heights.
Day-of registration begins at noon, and the Plunge starts promptly at 1 p.m.
In 2019, Polar Plungers raised over $103,000 for Special Olympics Missouri athletes.
Each participant must raise a minimum of $75 to participate and can earn incentives by reaching fundraising levels. This year’s Maryland Heights Plunge goal is $105,000.
Costumes are highly encouraged. Awards will be given in a number of categories. No wetsuits will be allowed, and shoes are required.
To register, go to www.somo.org/plunge or pick up paper registration forms at the SOMO office, 2945 S. Brentwood Blvd., St. Louis.
For more information, contact Jennifer Kaiser at 314-961-7755 or kaiser@somo.org.