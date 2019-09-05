There had been a plea deal on the table for the 20-year-old former Union area man convicted of murder last week.
Blake S. Schindler was in line to serve seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections if he were to plead guilty — like the two co-defendants — also accused of killing Kenneth Allen Jr., 70, at his home in November 2016.
But instead, Schindler was found guilty Thursday by a Franklin County jury on four felony counts for Allen’s death.
The jury was out for about 40 minutes before returning with the guilty verdicts.
The jury later returned with verdicts sentencing Schindler to a total of 80 years in prison on the charges of second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and robbery and felonious restraint.
The three-day trial was held in front of Michael S. Wright, 12th Circuit judge in Warren County, at the Franklin County Judicial Center, Union. The trial began Tuesday, Aug. 27, and concluded Aug. 29.
In October 2018, Timothy D. Wonish, 32, and Whitney D. Robins, 30, were sentenced in open court by Judge Wright to seven years in prison on the charge of involuntary manslaughter. They were credited with time served in the Franklin County Jail. Before they were sentenced the couple, who later married while in jail, served almost two years.
Wonish is serving his prison sentence at the Ozark Correctional Center in Fordland. Robins is incarcerated at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Chillicothe.
Judge Wright will make the final ruling on sentencing Nov. 8. possibly following a Sentencing Assessment Report (SAR).
The three defendants had been represented by public defenders, and all were offered the same deal of seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. Wonish and Robins also were fined $5,000 each.
However, Schindler’s family hired a private attorney, Joseph Hadican, Clayton, who requested a jury trial on Schindler’s behalf.
History of Case
Schindler, Wonish and Robins were initially charged with first-degree burglary and receiving stolen property in November 2016 in connection with the death of Allen — a drug counselor and former probation officer — at his Elmwood Estates Drive home south of Washington.
The three suspects were indicted in early 2017 by a Franklin County grand jury on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and receiving stolen property.
The case had been assigned to current Presiding Circuit Judge Ike Lamke who recused himself from the case in Feburary 2017. Former Presiding Circuit Judge Gael D. Wood took the case after Lamke’s recusal.
In October 2017, Judge Wood rejected a plea deal offered to the suspects by former Franklin County Prosecutor Bob Parks.
Under the plea deals they each would have served 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on the burglary charge, and seven years on the reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter. The involuntary murder and burglary charges would have run concurrently. The receiving stolen property charge would have been dismissed.
In late 2017, Judge Wood retired as presiding circuit judge due to state laws that require judges to retire at age 70. The case was then assigned to Circuit Judge Craig E. Hellmann.
In January 2018, the suspects agreed to a plea deal offered by Parks that dismissed first-degree burglary charges if the defendants pleaded guilty to Class C felonies of receiving stolen property and involuntary manslaughter. That deal was rejected by Judge Hellmann who recused himself from the case later that month.
After Judge Hellmann’s recusal, Judge Wright was appointed by the Missouri Supreme Court to hear the case.
Schindler Released
Schindler was released on his own recognizance in May of 2017 to attend a drug treatment facility by then 20th Judicial Circuit Presiding Judge Gael Wood.
After the drug treatment was complete, Schindler was placed on house arrest where he has remained on GPS monitoring.
In October 2018, Judge Wright modified Schindler’s bond to allow him to leave his home from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays to look for a job.
Schindler was taken into custody Aug. 1 for failing to follow the conditions of his bond. He was arrested by a “fugitive apprehension team” in the area of Highway 100 and Washington Heights Drive in Washington.
A warrant was issued for the arrest of Schindler July 31 for failing to obey a judge’s order.
Schindler was a passenger in a vehicle located by detectives with the fugitive task force. The vehicle was stopped and Schindler was taken into custody.
According to the probable cause filed in the prosecutor’s office by a Franklin County detective, Schindler was tracked to Washington through a GPS bracelet.
Detectives responded to the area of where the bracelet was located and saw a blue Ford Fusion registered to Schindler’s friend. This is the same friend detectives were told recently visited Mr. Schindler at his grandparents’ residence, the probable cause statement reads.
The vehicle failed to signal as it turned onto Washington Heights Crossing, authorities said. Detectives stopped the car in a department store parking lot and recognized Schindler in the passenger seat of the car.
Detectives seized suspected marijuana in a small container found in Schindler’s pocket. He was charged in Franklin County Associate Curcuit Court with a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
The recognizance bond was revoked and Schindler was held in the Franklin County Jail until last week’s trial.