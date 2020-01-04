Planning for five Power of the Purse events to benefit the Franklin County Area United Way will begin soon.
The purse auctions will be held in late winter and spring in Washington, St. Clair, Pacific, New Haven and Sullivan. Another one will be held this fall in Union.
“The auctions raise money, but just as importantly awareness, for the United Way,” said Kim Strubberg, executive director. “The dollars raised will go toward helping the United Way fulfill its mission to build better communities by strengthening families, nurturing children, assisting the elderly and disabled, and providing emergency services.”
Upscale and designer handbags are featured in both a silent and live auction.
“The purses are modeled by men from the various communities, which makes it an even more fun evening for the women,” said Strubberg, adding appetizers, drinks and desserts also are served.
“The Power of the Purse events offer great opportunities for women to lend their support to United Way, help those in need, and have a great night out at the same time,” said Strubberg.
In 2019, the Power of the Purse events in 2019 raised over $100,000 for the United Way.
Strubberg said dates for some of the events have already been set.
The first purse auction of the new year will take place Thursday, Feb. 20, in St. Clair. The next will be one in Pacific Thursday, March 5, and Washington Thursday, March 26.
New Haven and Sullivan purse auctions are being planned for April.
“Much more information will be announced later as we begin planning,” said Strubberg.
Proceeds from the upcoming Power of the Purse events will be included in the 2020 campaign.
The United Way holds its annual campaign in October and November. The 2019 drive brought in $1,282,000, surpassing the $1.2 million goal.
United Way agencies and programs help over 70,000 people in 35 communities throughout Franklin County.