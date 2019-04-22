The Franklin County Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit for a real estate office to be located in Boles Township Tuesday night.
The commission voted 9-1 in favor of granting a conditional use permit for applicant Deb Giffin to operate a real estate office in a nonurban and agricultural zoning district. Commissioners Thomas Tobben and Kyle Dubbert were absent from the meeting.
The property is 11.5 acres and it is located at 5089 Coleman Road, approximately 350 feet west of Highway MM in Boles Township, according to Planning Director Scottie Eagan. She added that Coleman Road is designed to have a right of way of 50 feet and the applicant shall dedicate an additional 5 feet of right of way for a total of 25 feet from the centerline.
Giffin wants to construct a 70-foot by-90 foot building, about 5,500 square feet, on the property. The hours of operation would be 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The proposed building includes 51 parking spots.
Eagan said that the property is surrounded by mostly undeveloped land with a mobile home park to the east. The property is located within public water supply District 3 boundaries.
Cameron Lueken, with Wunderlich Surveying and Engineering, showed a map to the commissioners of the location of where the proposed real estate building would be and pointed out the surrounding land. He said there are no close residences to the proposed building.
Attorney William Eckelkamp said there would be 12 employees on a daily basis and occasionally 80 employees that would be there for companywide meetings. Besides the employees, there would be no additional traffic entering or leaving the property.
Ellerd Niemeyer, business manager for Purina and Research Farm in Gray Summit, spoke in opposition of the conditional use permit.
“Purina objects to the proposed issue of the conditional use permit of allowing for construction and operation of a real estate office and the event center on land zoned as agricultural. By definition, the proposed use is inconsistent with the agricultural designation and the surrounding uses,” Niemeyer said.
“Some flexibility in zoning issues may be appropriate from time to time, however this proposed use will increase traffic and the air will likely lead to negative impacts on the adjacent Purina property, as well as other agricultural uses practiced by existing neighbors.”
He added “Purina Research Farm is one of the world’s largest and most advanced facilities devoted to the improvement to animal nutrition.
“We are very concerned that an event center with corresponding noise and large numbers of people will disrupt our operation. This is a difficult situation for us as we value being helpful neighbors, however this proposed use is simplyinconsistent and detrimental to the existing agricultural zoning designation. Thus, we will take whatever steps necessary in order to protect our substantial investment at Gray Summit.”
Eckelkamp said the conditional use permit request is for a real estate building and not an event center.
“Just to rebut his statement about event centers, if you’ve been out to Purina, they have an event center and they have lots and lots of traffic that comes in and out,” he said.