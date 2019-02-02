Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said his department answered the call when distributing funds generated by a sales tax for law enforcement.
There will be seven new deputies resulting from the Proposition P sales tax approved in April 2019.
That includes three detectives, three detention deputies and one school safety officer.
“The public entrusted us with the promise we made for recruitment, retention, competitive wages and increased services — that promise we kept and delivered,” Sheriff Steve Pelton told The Missourian.
“I feel we have accomplished the goals. I am thankful for the citizens for their support to law enforcement.”
Detectives
According to Pelton there will be two new detectives added to the department, and a third internet crimes detective, Detective Sgt. Jacob Walk, who will now be stationed here.
The addition of the new detectives will allow for an expansion of cold case investigations.
The Franklin County Cold Case Squad is comprised of one full-time investigator and three seasoned, highly skilled investigators with extensive law enforcement experience who volunteer with the squad.
“The detectives will be able to follow leads developed by our volunteer investigators,” Pelton said.
In turn, that will allow for deputies to focus more time on the road.
“This will help free up uniformed presence throughout the county to be able to be attentive to responding to the needs of the citizens,” Pelton added.
He explained Walk had been posted in St. Charles County as part of the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The position had been funded through a grant, but because of Prop P, Walk will be paid by the sheriff’s office and will work in the county.
“We will have an internet crimes investigator right here on site,” Pelton said. “He will still carry the task force credentials, so he can take cases directly to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”
K-9 Unit
The addition of two K-9s and the deputy handlers is not funded by Prop P revenue, but it is a direct result of the sales tax, Pelton noted.
In October 2018, Deputies Donnie Dunn, paired with Dino, a German shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix; and Tony Davis, with Rollo, a Belgian Malinois, became the county’s K-9 units.
The units feature dual-purpose dogs trained in “tracking and apprehension.”
“The stability in workforce allows us to invest in that program,” Pelton said. “We had a reserve deputy with a dog, but it is much needed to have a dog on patrol every day.
“With drugs the primary force driving crimes, this is a good way to combat it.”
School Safety
A deputy now will be assigned as a liaison to the schools in rural Franklin County with the goal to assist in safeguarding schools through training and preparedness for potential threats. The school safety deputy also will be tasked with reunification planning and intruder drills.
“There is an absolute need for this safeguard,” Pelton commented. “Our children are the most important asset in this community and we are committed to ensuring their safety — they are worth the investment.”
Detention Deputies
The three new jail deputies will be added to the department under the operations portion of the Prop P funds. The intent is to staff the expanded jail and be within the American Correctional Association requirements.
“Last year alone we processed 5,003 inmates into the Franklin County Jail,” Pelton noted. “We went from an average daily population of 149 in 2017 to 167 in 2018. Our jail staff is busy.”
Committee Input
Pelton said a salary and needs committee was formed to develop a plan to disburse Prop P funds.
“We conducted a detailed needs assessment on what services we needed to increase within our office to be successful and be able to provide to the citizens,” he said. “The committee was also tasked with bringing a recommendation on the disbursement of the funds throughout the office.”
There were representatives from each division of the sheriff’s department, representing all 123 deputies.
The committee produced a salary grid sheet with the starting pay for deputies and longevity steps to help retain staff.
Prior to the passage of Prop P the deputies’ starting pay was $19.16 per hour, $39,852.80 per year based on a 2,080 hour work year. Now starting pay is $23.56, an increase of $4.40 per hour.
The committee also suggested the hiring of new staff.
“I am really proud of everyone at the office because they recognized the need to increase services for the community,” Pelton added.
Division liaisons voted unanimously for the salary plan and expanded services.
“They voted on that and I maintained an open door policy,” Pelton stated. “No one came to me with any disagreements or issues.”
All commissioned officers with the department, other than Pelton, receive Prop P funds. As an elected sheriff, Pelton’s salary is set by legislation. Pelton earns $81,186.30.
“I couldn’t be more excited for law enforcement officers in the county, and the citizens voted for a quality, stable law enforcement presence in the county,” he said. “There are good things coming for Franklin County.”