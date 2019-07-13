A 44-year-old Pacific woman was injured Wednesday, July 10, when she was struck by a utility vehicle while she was on foot.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report, Amy E. Smith, was on foot while talking to Laura N. Ivan, 53, Pacific, who was stopped on Bassett Woods Drive while driving a 2017 Intimidator 2500 EXR utility vehicle.
After the conversation, Smith walked in front of the utility vehicle and was struck, the patrol said.
Authorities said Ivan did not see Smith as she drove off.
Smith was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Meramec Ambulance.