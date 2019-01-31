The top brass from all but two of the law enforcement agencies in Franklin County met Tuesday to discuss how they are disbursing their portions of the Proposition P sales tax funds to their officers.
The half-cent Proposition P sales tax was approved by county voters in April 2018 to raise funds not only for officer salaries, but to fund the new adult detention center.
The sales tax is expected to generate about $6 million per year, half of which will go to commissioned officers and the other half for jail construction and renovations, and dispatching center improvements.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton was joined at the meeting by the police chiefs, city administrators and elected officials from the county, Union, St. Clair, New Haven, Gerald and Berger. Although they are receiving Prop P funds, representatives from Pacific and Washington did not attend the meeting.
“When we started this, we told the residents we wanted to accomplish four objectives,” Pelton said. “Recruitment, officer retention, competitive wages and increased services. I think we are meeting those goals. This is a big step for law enforcement in our area.”
When Proposition P was first organized, it was decided by the heads of the county law enforcement agencies the amount of funds they would receive would be based on the number of commissioned officers each department had at the time.
Pelton, St. Clair Chief Bill Hammack and Pacific Chief Matt Mansell did not receive raises because they are elected positions.
Sheriff
Since the sheriff’s office has the most officers, they will receive the most Prop P funds.
Pelton explained his department will be hiring three new detectives with the new Prop P money.
One of those detectives will specialize in internet crimes, the other two will be on general assignment handling crimes against persons and felony investigations.
Pelton also is hiring a school safety officer to act as a liaison between the numerous county school districts and the sheriff’s office.
Rank-and-file sheriff’s deputies will be receiving raises of $4.40 per hour, bringing starting wages from $19.16 per hour up to $23.56.
On top of the $4.40 per hour raise, wages for corporals will increase by an additional 27 cents per hour.
Pelton said the increase will encourage deputies to take on supervisory positions because the extra pay will now better compensate the additional workload.
A new cold case unit also will be added with the use of Prop P funds and police canines are again a part of the department.
Union
Union Police Chief Norman Brune reported his department is using Prop P funds to give officer raises straight across the board with about 5 percent set aside for incidentals.
Union officers will receive raises of $4.18 per hour, which calculates to between $8,700 and $9,100 annually based on a 2,480-hour work year.
St. Clair
The St. Clair Police Department took the same approach as neighboring Union with equal disbursement.
Officers there will receive a $3.85 per hour raise.
Chief Hammack said they will be hiring an additional officer, which will allow a current officer to transition into a detective role.
St. Clair has also set aside right at $10,000 in Prop P funds for incidentals.
New Haven
Officers in the city of New Haven will receive hourly raises of between $4.81 and $5.98 per hour, which equates to $10,000 to $12,000 annually.
The city also will be raising the hourly wages of part-time police employees.
Sullivan
The city of Sullivan will be disbursing its Prop P funds in a different manner than other county departments.
To allow for the unknown fluctuation of the sales taxes collections each year, the city did not commit to hourly raises, but instead the 19 officers on the department will get stipend checks each month based on what the city receives from Franklin County.
The base pay of officers will remain the same, but based on the estimated $240,000 the city will receive in 2019, the monthly bonuses could be equivalent to a $6.07 per hour raise.
When the city does hire new officers, the starting salary would jump from its current $38,000 to $49,000.
Gerald
Although the department will be holding out a small portion of its Prop P funds, the remaining will be divided equally between the four officers on the department.
Overall each officer will receive a $4.25 per hour raise.
Berger
As the city of Berger attempts to build its police department, the mayor reported it used Prop P funds to purchase a used patrol car from the city of Washington.
A new officer had been hired, but tragically was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, so the city is again looking to fill the position.
Washington
Commissioned officers in Washington will get a $8,500 increase in pay through Prop P revenue.
The pay raise would equal $4.08 per hour per officer.
So far, there has been about $40,000 disbursed to Washington for tax collection from October and November. The city will determine later this year if the surplus, and 15 percent of the Prop P funds kept as reserves, will allow for the department to hire an additional officer next year.
Pacific
With the influx of Prop P funds, full-time commissioned officers in Pacific will receive a $4.35 an hour increase.
Part-time commissioned officers will receive a $2.18 per hour increase.
The increase sets entry level pay for police officers at $39,520 a year, which is up from the current entry level pay of $31,574.
The Prop P salary increases also include $9,048 for Chief Mansell, but only for emergency management duties.
Disbursements
Based on the 2018 sales tax numbers, the annual breakdown of funds for each law enforcement agency will be:
• Franklin County Sheriff — 116 officers — $1,606,948;
• Franklin County Prosecutor — two officers — $27,706;
• Berger — one officer — $13,853;
• Gerald — four officers — $55,412;
• New Haven — seven officers — $96,971;
• Pacific — 18.5 officers — $256,280;
• St. Clair — 14 officers — $193,942;
• Sullivan — 18 officers — $249,354;
• Union — 25 officers — $346,325; and
• Washington — 28 officers — $397,884.