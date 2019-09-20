A Ballwin woman was injured after being struck by a vehicle Thursday, Sept. 12, near 300 Checkerboard Drive in Franklin County.
Melissa L. Allen, 42, Washington, was driving a 2014 Hyundai Sonata westbound on Checkerboard Drive and struck pedestrian Madeline Buehler, 18, when the vehicle came to a stop at 2:55 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
Buehler was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Meramec Ambulance with injuries. Allen was “inattentive” when the car struck Buehler, the patrol said.