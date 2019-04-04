A Franklin County deputy is recovering from injuries after his patrol car was struck Sunday following an apparent road rage.
According to Union police, Franklin County deputy Michael J. Bunton, 39, Bourbon, was driving a 2015 Dodge Charger patrol car southbound on Highway 47 north of Highway 50 at 8:48 a.m. when the driver’s side of the vehicle was struck by a 2006 Toyota Prius driven by Scott T. Ripley, 39, St. Clair.
The Ripley car was westbound on Highway 50 when it struck the deputy’s patrol car which was in the left turn lane of Highway 47.
Ripley told police that he was in the north lane of westbound Highway 50 attempting to get into the turning lane to go north on Highway 47, however, a white Dodge pickup was in the turn lane and varying his speed so Ripley could not get into that lane, authorities said.
Ripley then sped up “way too fast” and passed the truck to get into the turn lane. When the Ripley car turned onto Highway 47 the driver could not control the vehicle while turning and struck the Bunton patrol car, Union police said.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Bunton was responding to a nonemergency call when the car was struck.
Bunton and Ripley were transported to Mercy Hospital Washington. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, police said.
The air bags in Bunton’s cruiser were deployed, authorities said. The deputy was released and is expected to make a full recovery, Pelton said.
The driver of the Dodge pickup was not located. Ripley was issued a summons for careless and imprudent driving, according to Union police.