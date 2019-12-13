There will be 31 troopers graduating this month, including two who will be assigned to Franklin County.
According to Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the troopers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy Dec. 20. The public is invited to attend the ceremony, which will take place at 10 a.m. in the gymnasium.
The 108th Recruit Class reported to the academy July 1, to begin the 25 week training to become a trooper. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops Jan. 6, 2020.
Mike Kelly, the “Voice of Mizzou,” will provide the keynote address during the graduation ceremony. Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandra K. Karsten is a special guest speaker and Col. Olson also will address the class.
The troopers who will be assigned to Franklin County, Zone 11, in Troop C are Caleb C. Marlow, Iberia, Mo., and Noah Schuetz, Goreville, Ill.
There will be 15 troopers total appointed to several counties within Troop C.
The Hon. Mary Rhodes Russell, Missouri Supreme Court, will administer the oath of office to the new troopers. Dean Roger K. McMillian, vice president of college affairs for Mineral Area College, will confer an associate of applied science degree to 10 of the new troopers.
Troop F Color Guard will present and retire the colors. Sgt. Andrew A. Henry, Troop H, will sing the national anthem. Pastor Crystal Karr from the United Methodist Church in Maysville will provide the invocation and benediction.
Four class awards will be presented. The recruits accumulate points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 25 weeks at the Academy. The person with the highest number of points in each category earns the respective award. Award categories include physical fitness, firearms, academics, and the Superintendent’s Award, which is presented to the person with the most points overall.