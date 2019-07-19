The first queen crowned at the Washington Town & Country Fair and the oldest living chairman will lead this year’s Fair parade.
Theresa Boland, 1950 Fair queen, and Paul Phillips, who was chairman in 1969, will serve as grand marshals.
The grand marshals and honor group were selected in celebration of the Fair’s 90th anniversary, said Amanda Griesheimer, marketing director. This year’s theme is “Cheers to 90 Years.”
The annual parade will take place Sunday, Aug. 4, at 4 p.m.
The honorary group will be all past Fair queens and chairmen, who are invited to ride on a special float, Griesheimer said.
Those interested in participating are asked to RSVP to Brittany at the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce office, 636-239-2715, extension 100, or email breed@washmo.org.
Honor group participants are asked to meet at the Main and Cedar parking lot by 3:30 p.m. the day of the parade for staging.
The float will leave promptly at 3:45 p.m. to make its way to the parade route.
Griesheimer said all honor group participants are encouraged to wear items from their year(s) on the Fair Board or as queen.
Parade Entries
Approximately 80 entries have registered for the parade to date, and it’s not too late to sign up, said Griesheimer.
Entries will be accepted until Friday, Aug. 2.
In addition to the bands, floats and other entries, Louie, the St. Louis Blues mascot, will participate this year. Louie will be toward the front of the parade.
The parade route is unchanged from pervious years. The route will begin at Third and High streets. Entries will travel south on High Street and make a left turn on Fifth Street; then left on Jefferson Street; left on Main Street; and will end downtown at Main and Cedar streets.
Kickoff Party
An after-parade party will not be held this year. Instead, a Fair kickoff party is planned for Saturday, Aug. 3, from 6-10 p.m. under the Farmers’ Market.
Fair officials said they hope more people will attend the party since it’s been moved to a Saturday night.
The free event will feature Piano Dan. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Corn hole and koosh ball games also will be set up in the street.
Another pre-Fair event planned for Aug. 3 is the annual Run/Walk, which includes a kids’ fun run and a relay around Lions Lake Saturday. The run/walk will begin at 7 a.m.; the kids’ fun run will get underway at 8:30 a.m.