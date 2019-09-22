Paddle MO 2019, an educational journey down the last 100 miles of the Missouri River, will take place Sept. 21-25.
The event will begin at Hermann and end at the confluence with the Mississippi River.
Participants will travel by canoe or kayak over five days and paddle through the confluence with the Mississippi River during the last mile of the trip.
Along the way, participants will stop at the historic river towns of New Haven, Washington, Augusta and St. Charles.
This year’s event will have over 100 total participants from 12 U.S. states.
This is the fourth annual Paddle MO trip. It is hosted by the Missouri Stream Team Watershed Coalition (Stream Teams United), the nonprofit coalition of Missouri Stream teams.
The Paddle MO route covers between 12 to 27 miles each day during daylight hours. Lead river guides include professional canoe instructors and educators from Earth’s Classroom. Participants also are accompanied by a motorized safety boat provided by Missouri River Relief.
The daily route for this year’s journey is:
Saturday, Sept. 21 — Hermann to New Haven;
Sunday, Sept. 22 — New Haven to Augusta;
Monday, Sept. 23 — Augusta to St. Charles;
Tuesday, Sept. 24 — St. Charles to Florissant; and
Wednesday, Sept. 25 — Florissant to Columbia Bottom Conservation Area.
This year’s journey will have a special focus on the Native American history of the Missouri River Valley, and will include a presentation by educators dressed in authentic period clothing representing Native Americans and French traders from the Lewis and Clark period of the early 1800s.
The educational programs also will include historical details of the German heritage of Missouri River towns, the Lewis and Clark journey, the ecology of large rivers and a presentation by Missouri River Relief describing how the Missouri River has changed in the last 200 years.
In addition, this year’s trip is bringing awareness to the issue of invasive bush honeysuckle (Amur honeysuckle, Lonicera maackii) within the Missouri River corridor in the greater St. Louis region.
Missouri Stream Team volunteers and the public are invited to a “Honeysuckle Warrior” workshop and field days, Oct. 26-27, in Weldon Spring to learn more about the importance of removing this invasive species from natural areas. More information can be found at streamteamsunited.org.
This year’s sponsors and grantors include Missouri American Water Company, Patagonia, Alpine Shop, the Missouri Humanities Council (MHC), the Conservation Foundation of Missouri Charitable Trust, the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation, the Missouri Department of Conservation, Bass Pro Shops and Magnificent Missouri. Supporters also include Greenway Network of St. Charles County, Logboat Brewing Company and Schlafly, The Saint Louis Brewery.
For more information about Paddle MO, visit paddlemo.org, call 573-586-0747.