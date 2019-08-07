The $6.6 million security package for the new Franklin County adult Detention Center has increased in price by an additional $50,800.
On Tuesday, the county commission approved a change order on the prefabricated system to now include two padded cells that will keep both inmates and deputies guarding them safer.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker added the item to the agenda of Tuesday’s regular meeting and said the commission had to act on the matter immediately since the cell system was already under construction in Indiana.
“This came at a request from law enforcement,” Brinker said. “It was in the original bid packet, but the padded cells were originally removed. After further review, the sheriff decided they would be needed.”
Franklin County Jail Superintendent Capt. Dave Boehm explained the cells with 5 to 6 inches of padding are designed with the safety of the inmate in mind.
“These cells are for inmates who may be having some level of mental health crisis,” he said. “They might be suicidal or planning to cause harm to themselves.”
Boehm added the padded cell are a much safer alternative to placing inmates into a hard cell where they could bang their head or bodies on the concrete or steel walls.
Contract
Pauly Jail Building Company Inc. was awarded the contract in Mid-March to for the total amount of $6,609,000.
It was the first contract awarded for the jail renovation and was done early to make sure the system being fabricated would be done on time to keep the project on schedule.
At that time, Brinker said the county didn’t bid this product then it would have put the project a year behind since the company already had a backlog for its prefab cell units.
The company, based in Noblesville, Ind., will fabricate and deliver steel cells by November 2019.
In September 2020, the company will work on renovation of the kitchen, laundry, dishwashing, trustee housing, weekender housing and women’s housing.
In March 2021, the contractor will complete work on renovations to the existing sheriff’s department and jail, and areas for the Emergency Management Agency, Narcotics Task Force and detectives.
Later that year, in June 2021, renovations will be completed for the sheriff’s administration and road patrol.
Company Profile
According to its website, Pauly Jail Building is the oldest professional correctional facilities contractor in the United States and a leading contractor for detention equipment in correctional facilities across the country.
Pauly Jail is known for upgrading and equipping facilities using traditional installation methods, as well as modular construction, and while high-quality, attractive, livable correctional spaces, security is always a top priority.
The company has ongoing and recently finished detention projects across the United States. The nearest projects to Franklin County have been in Cape Girardeau and Bloomington, Joliet and Chicago, Ill.
Time Crunch
In recent weeks, during massive excavation to prepare the jail site for new construction, contractors encountered some unexpected fill and very wet soil.
The steel cell structure is scheduled to be delivered in just three months, so the excavation and concrete work has to be done by then, further stressing the excavation deadlines.
Three weeks ago, the county commission was told there are three options to properly drying and prepping the area to pour footings and foundations for the jail expansion.
The first option is to add lime and fly ash into the soil to dry it out, but the volatile substances and their caustic properties can be harmful to people and other surrounding structures. The second option would be to add more shot rock to the soil to make it more stable. This option may be unavoidable if option three is not successful.
Option three is basically to wait for Mother Nature to dry out the soil naturally.
Commissioners approved the payment for an earthmover and operator to be paid to be brought to the site and help pick through the soil to get it dried out. They also plan to add an additional 4 to 6 inches of rock on the base of the new concrete pad that will be the foundation of the new cells.