A Pacific woman was killed Thursday, Oct. 3, in a crash on Highway O in Jefferson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report, Tamara N. Fink, 32, was the driver of a 2015 Hyundai Accent at 6:20 a.m. when she drove the car out of a driveway and into the path of a 1993 Ford Ranger driven southbound on Highway O by James D. Vickers, 48, Arnold.
Vickers applied brakes to the vehicle he was driving and slid into the driver’s side of the Fink car.
Fink was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:40 a.m. by EMS, the patrol said.
Her body was transported by Schaefer Mortuary Service to the St. Louis County Morgue. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.